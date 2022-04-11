"Half baked broken product to still be for sale": Players wonder how Battlefield 2042 is selling for full price

Despite every attempt that DICE and EA have made, Battlefield 2042 continues to get flak from the players and the community.

The trouble began soon after the game's release as it quickly became one of the worst-reviewed Steam games on launch. There have been updates in the meantime, but they haven't been able to stem the downturn in player count. There have been several instances where players have wanted the sale of the game to be discounted. One such occasion again rose on April 10 when players were shocked to see the game's price.

This is one of many instances where players have been unhappy with the state of Battlefield 2042. At the start of the year, more than 200,000 gamers had signed a petition seeking a refund. According to players, the sale of the game continues despite minimal changes to its unfinished state. This has led to the community questioning the reason for allowing the sale of the latest Battlefield game to continue.

Players are surprised that Battlefield 2042 continues to be available for sale

The main post was done by Reddit user u/Freakymik, who stated their dismay at the price of Battlefield 2042. It surprised them that the game was selling for a total price despite all the complaints and rage over its state. Other users also gave their opinions over whether Steam or any other platform should allow the game to be sold at full price.

It should be noted that the Ultimate Edition costs more but is yet to deliver the extra content it should have. This is down to the postponement of Season One content that Ultimate Edition owners will get at no extra price.

Due to the unavailability of the content, the Ultimate Edition has been a waste of money for many users till now. One of them stated their earlier temptation to get the Ultimate Edition. However, they now feel better that they decided not to spend the extra money.

One player believes that EA has increased the prices of all their games. Sadly, the content that's provided for that extra amount is very minimal.

Players often pay more to get a so-called "early access." It matters very little if the quality of the product is inferior.

The main post owner further clarified their point that new players can be tricked by the game being available at full price. They might think that the game has improved and would proceed to get it even at the full price.

In light of all the incidents, more players are playing the older Battlefield games.

Some players are still fighting to get a refund.

Such has been the dismal performance of Battlefield 2042 that one player is certain to not get another game in the future.

While the main post has a lot of weight, there are no laws that can stop DICE and EA from selling their game. The onus is on the consumer to be aware of the quality of the product they're purchasing. As for Battlefield 2042, there's yet to be anything substantial that justifies its price point.

Edited by Shaheen Banu