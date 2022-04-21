Halo Championship Kansas City 2022 Twitch Drops: All free cosmetic loot and how to redeem them

The Halo Championship Major in Kansas City kicks off on April 29, 2022. It will run until May 1, 2022, and fans who tune in on Twitch can get some awesome cosmetics, courtesy of Twitch. These Twitch Drops will unlock for fans who watch the championship for a certain amount of time over the course of the weekend.

Anyone can get these simply by tuning in over the weekend of the event, so players shouldn't miss out on the intense action or free cosmetics.

Halo Championship Kansas City Major's Twitch Drops revealed

DeltaNews, a reliable Halo leaker on Twitter revealed the images of the Kansas City Major for Halo. It showed all of the cosmetics that fans can pick up by simply watching the event. Viewers will be picking up Drops similarly to the previous Anaheim event, by just tuning in.

What cosmetic Twitch drops are available though? Some of them have specific requirements, and here’s what fans need to know. Fans who watch for three hours across April 29 through May 1 will receive the “Midnight Gold” Vehicle Coating, and the “Shuksan Bumper” Vehicle Geometry.

There are several great cosmetics on offer for fans who just want to watch the action (Image via DeltaNewsx/Twitter)

Viewers who watch the event for two hours from April 29 through May 1 on any of the partnered co-streamers will receive the “HCS Banners” UI Backdrop as well. Finally, those who tune in to the Grand Finals for at least an hour will receive the “Clean Sweep” charm for the game.

This charm is unlocked by watching an hour of the Grand Finals of the championship matches (Image via Twitter)

Fortunately, it’s easy to know when a Twitch Drop is unlocked. Once fans have watched the stream long enough, they’ll receive a notification on stream in the top-right corner of their browser. This is how they will know a Twitch Drop has been unlocked.

Clicking on the notification will have players redirected to the “Drops” section of Twitch. After that, players will need to connect their Twitch account to the account they play the game with. Conversely, fans can connect their Twitch account to their Halo Waypoint profile before the event.

Steps to connect Twitch to Waypoint

Go to the official Halo Waypoint website and sign in with Xbox Live account with the correct gamertag.

Click 'Profile picture,' then 'Settings.'

Go to Linked Accounts, select 'Link Twitch.'

Sign into Twitch if needed.

Confirm authorization of 343 Industries being able to connect to Twitch account.

If the user sees an account listed as “...,” refresh the browser window to see Status: Account Connected.

If that does not work, the developers say the account may need to be unlinked and relinked. The event doesn’t begin until April 27, 2022, and will run through May 1, 2022, so viewers have plenty of time to make sure their accounts are already linked so they don’t have to do it once the event is underway.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan