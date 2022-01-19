Halo Championship Series (HCS) Mexico Pro Series 3: Teams, start date and time, brackets, and more

Xbox’s flagship first-person shooter Halo Infinite is arguably one of the most popular titles at the moment. The game seamlessly blends in fun physics-based action with balanced gameplay, making it a perfect choice for both casual players and competitive-minded.

The Halo Championship Series is currently ongoing across four regions: North America, Europe, Mexico, and Oceania. Each region is hosting its own Free-For-Fall, Open Series, and Pro Series. With that being said, let’s take a look at the Mexico Pro Series 3.

All qualified teams of Halo Championship Series (HCS) Mexico Pro Series 3

All in all, a total of eight teams have qualified for the HCS Mexico Pro Series 3. These eight teams consisted of the top four teams of Mexico Pro Series 2 and the top four teams of Mexico Open Series 5. The qualified teams are as follows:

Teams qualified from Pro Series 2

Pittsburgh Knights

Timber Esports

Fire N Ice Esports

Altar Esports

Team Qualified from Open Series 5

Rebel

Team Cruelty

Improvity Hl

Dream Conspiracy

Brackets and Schedule of Halo Championship Series (HCS) Mexico Pro Series 3

The HCS Mexico Pro Series 3 follows a double elimination, best of three formats, except for the finals which is a best of five. With that being said, the bracket so far is as follows:

Upper Bracket Quarterfinals

Pittsburg Knights vs Improvity Hl (2 - 0)

Altar Esports vs Team Cruelty (2 - 0)

Timber Esports vs Dream Conspiracy (2 - 0)

Fire N Ice Esports vs Rebel (2 - 0)

Upper Bracket Semifinals

Pittsburg Knights vs Altar Esports (2 - 0)

Timber Esports vs Fire N Ice Esports (2- 0)

Upper Bracket Finals

Pittsburg Knights vs Timber Esports (3 - 0)

Lower Bracket Round 1

Improvity Hl vs Team Cruelty (2 - 1)

Dream Conspiracy vs Rebel (0 - 2)

Lower Bracket Quarterfinals

Fire N Ice Esports vs Improvity Hl (2 - 0)

Altar Esports vs Rebel (0 - 2)

Lower Bracket Semifinals

Fire N Ice Esports vs Rebel (0 - 2)

Lower Bracket Final

Timber Esports vs Rebel (3 - 0)

Grand Final

Pittsburg Knights vs Timber Esports (TBD)

Start date, time, and where to watch Halo Championship Series (HCS) Mexico Pro Series 3

The Halo Championship Series (HCS) Mexico Pro Series 3 is currently ongoing with only one final match remaining. All of the matches are being streamed live on HCS YouTube and Twitch outlets.

The winning team will get $750 USD along with 8,000 HCS points, whereas the runner-up team will get $250 USD and 6,000 HCS Points. The top four teams will also be qualifying for the Mexico Pro Series 4.

Edited by Atul S