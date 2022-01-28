Halo Infinite developers will remove Big Team Battle challenges soon

While Halo Infinite may have a lot of fans and active players, there are some serious problems with the game right now. In particular, Big Team Battle does not function as intended, if at all. There are several problems with the mode, increasingly frustrating users.

Being forced to re-roll challenges for a mode that does not work has left the fanbase angry, but the Halo Infinite developers have spoken up about the problem on the Halo Waypoint forums. The Big Team Battle challenges are going soon, at least for now.

Important change coming to Halo Infinite challenges

This notification appeared at the top of the Halo Waypoint forums, indicating that the developers are aware of the ongoing problem, and the player base is certainly frustrated.

This change is being made in light of constant feedback and social media posts about the problem.

“As we work on resolving the issues with Big Team Battle matchmaking, the team also plans to remove Challenges that require Big Team Battle for the time being. We don’t want to alter Challenge decks when they are live (as it would removing people’s progression on those Challenges), so these changes will start next Tuesday when the Weekly Challenges typically rollover.”

If a mode does not work as intended, users should not be expected to complete challenges in that mode. As it currently stands, even after a hotfix, the Big Team Battles still have gamers suffering disconnects, matches that never connect, and much more.

This change was not immediately put into play so as not to change the structure of this week’s gameplay and challenges. It would likely only lead to more resentment if players had re-rolled Big Team Battle challenges, and then they were removed for everyone else.

Halo Infinite’s Big Team Battle would be great if it worked (Image via 343 Industries)

There is no time frame for how long the challenges will be gone from the game, but it will likely be at least until 343 Industries figures out how to make Big Team Battle work. Lately, there have been many requests of the developers, such as making Attrition a permanent fixture in the title.

For now, gamers don’t seem to want to waste challenge rolls the most, and the developers have finally spoken up about the issue. Fans can expect this change to go through next Tuesday.

