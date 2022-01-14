Halo Infinite exploit: How to pilot the Pelican in Campaign mode

Halo Infinite’s campaign officially dropped last month and fans are eagerly completing the story with Master Chief. The Campaign mode allows players multiple ways of going about finishing the narrative, along with certain exploits that can add an extra bit of fun to the world of Zeta Halo

One such exploit will allow players to get inside the Pelican and be able to pilot the transport vehicle across the map.

Halo @Halo This week in MCC, choose your fate as you escalate. Escalation Slayer has returned to social matchmaking, and Halo 3 Hardcore Doubles have returned to ranked! This week in MCC, choose your fate as you escalate. Escalation Slayer has returned to social matchmaking, and Halo 3 Hardcore Doubles have returned to ranked! https://t.co/BFIOLATiW8

The Pelican is not one of the 11 officially usable vehicles in Halo Infinite’s Campaign mode. However, 343 Industries seems to have gone through a bit of trouble, making it pilotable by players.

This demonstrates that the exploit was intentional by the developers. Naturally, speedrunners, along with those going for the “legendary all skulls on,” or LASO run in particular, are using this exploit the most.

Piloting the Pelican is not that hard to pull off. Those interested can achieve the feat in two simple ways.

How to get into the Pelican in Halo Infinite

1) Grapple till it works

In the above YouTube video, NoWise shows a step that Halo Infinite players can employ to make their way into the Pelican and pilot it. This relies on catching the aircraft while making a drop in a FOB. However, this method is unreliable and requires a fair amount of trial and error to get it right.

When the Pelican flies in to make a drop, Halo Infinite players will need to use the spire in the forward operating base (FOB) to grappleshot themselves and then catapult off the spire to land on top of the Pelican.

NoWise @NoWise10 So I just found out if you hold X near the Pelicans cockpit, you’ll get into it… So I just found out if you hold X near the Pelicans cockpit, you’ll get into it… https://t.co/1iZQq6I3In

The timing on this is a bit complicated and players might be required to try it many times before achieving success.

However, once inside the transport vehicle, it’s required to quit the game and reload the save file before the Pelican flies into the “instant-kill zone.” Upon re-entering the Campaign from the main menu, players will find the Pelican stranded on the ground and readily accessible while holding and pressing “X” on the controller.

2) Using the Banshee

The second method, which Generalkidd points out, is much more reliable than grappling off the spire and can be achieved with the help of the Banshee vehicle.

By traveling to the FOB Hotel (located in the southern segment of the map), players will find a Banshee a few feet away that keeps spawning there every time. As shown in the video, they will be required to park the vehicle someplace close to the FOB for the exploit to work.

Hence, as soon as the Pelican comes in to make a drop, Halo Infinite players will need to get on the Banshee, fly above the Pelican and drop on its head. Once in, they will have to repeat quitting the game and then reload the saved file, just like in the first method.

Upon re-entering the map, they will find the transport vehicle on the ground, where they can get into the pilot's seat.

Pelican is mainly for speedrunning and LASO runs

Halo @Halo For over a century, Pelican dropships of various model designations have been the UNSC’s best and most prominent method of troop and materiel transportation in its various military endeavors. #FictionFriday For over a century, Pelican dropships of various model designations have been the UNSC’s best and most prominent method of troop and materiel transportation in its various military endeavors. #FictionFriday https://t.co/lJkLmq8JNT

While the initial prospect of piloting the Pelican in Halo Infinite sounds fun, the vehicle does not add to the story for regular playthrough. Zooming around in the craft is fun, but it’s mainly useful for those who wish to speedrun the Halo Infinite Campaign or attempt a LASO run.

The Pelican comes with no combat capabilities, as it has no weapons to speak of. Its armor may look impenetrable at first because its shield levels never seem to drop no matter how many times it’s hit. But after a few minutes of sustained fire, the aircraft will explode just like any other vehicle in the game.

The Pelican is also a bit limited as to where it can go on the map in Halo Infinite, one particular example is crossing the chasm, which players will not be able to do.

