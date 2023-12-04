Halo Infinite Firefight King of the Hill in Season 5: Release date, how to play, and more

343 Industries has made numerous significant enhancements to Halo Infinite, and the inclusion of Halo Infinite Firefight King of the Hill in Season 5 is one of the most enticing. This mode adds a co-op horde experience to the game and has received positive feedback. At debut, Firefight: King of the Hill supports up to four players and has nine maps in matchmaking, including five multiplayer maps.

In this article, we will go over the Firefight: King of the Hill and everything there is to know about it.

Release date of Halo Infinite Firefight King of the Hill in Season 5

The Halo Infinite December mid-season update will be available on December 5 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. This will also include the latest incarnation of Firefight, which will arrive in Halo Infinite—Firefight King of the Hill.

How to play Firefight King of the Hill

Firefight King of the Hill has taken several shapes throughout the years in previous Halo games. According to Halo Infinite's blog update, it's a mode that has evolved across games, from its traditional survival mode in Halo 3: ODST to its more arcade-inspired incarnation in Halo: Reach, to Warzone Firefight in Halo 5, as well as Blitz Firefight and Terminus Firefight in Halo Wars 2.

When the game begins, a hill will spawn, and waves of more difficult Banished foes will attempt to seize it. Your mission is to take the hill and hold it until you can capture it. Once you reach a specific level of hill progress, a Boss Wave spawns, consisting of tougher-than-usual foes (and led by a specified High-Value Target or Boss).

When you finish conquering the hill and beat the Boss Wave, you earn a point. Then, like in previous Firefight incarnations, you'll be given a little break to refill your weapons and equipment, which only respawn between hills. After that downtime, the hill will spawn in a new position, and the cycle will begin again.

Each match in the matchmaking modes will feature precisely five hills, and you'll win upon capturing at least three of them throughout the round.

The mode's duration is technically infinite, although games often last between fifteen and twenty minutes, depending on how well your team performs. However, we fully anticipate speed runners competing for the fastest time on each map.

How do respawns work in Firefight King of the Hill

The matchmade version of Firefight King of the Hill will not include a life pool. The gaming studios were inspired by several community posts on past Firefight versions while building this mode, and they recognized a frequent issue with matchmade encounters where players thought that matchmade teammates often "wasted" the team life.

To remedy this, they introduced an elimination mechanic. When a teammate is killed, they fall to the ground and are granted a lengthy respawn timer—the length of which varies on the difficulty level. And if all of the Spartans die at the same time, you'll lose the game.

Your allies may quickly return you to the battlefield by reviving you, precisely as in Attrition. Still, as previously mentioned, the Banished will continue making hill progress the entire time, so you must balance revives against enemy capture progress.

