Certain Affinity's Halo Infinite game mode might be called "Invasion" according to community leaks and rumors

Halo Infinite Battle Royale Mode rumors have been active since before the game launched, but nothing concrete has come of it. It is rumored that Certain Affinity will work on this speculated battle royale mode, but it may be something completely different.

According to Halo leaker Surasia, it could be a return to Invasion mode in some form or another.

Halo Infinite leaker says Certain Affinity is working on the game, but not on a Battle Royale

According to the leaker, Certain Affinity is working with 343 Industries, but not necessarily on a battle royale mode. The leaker also said that while Halo Infinite needs a big mode, it doesn’t have to be a battle royale. BR modes don’t immediately equate to success, despite what Warzone did in its first few years.

The leak is said to have heard the same thing a Windows Central source had revealed in recent days. Sources have said that Certain Affinity may be working on a Halo Infinite mode, and it could be a take on battle royale games or something different.

Surasia, the leaker, has said that they heard the same thing, that it could be a sort of “Invasion 2.0”. Halo Reach featured the Invasion mode, and it was a team-based mode. There was also an Invasion Slayer, but Invasion is where the mode got its start.

Invasion is a mixture of one-sided territories and capture the flag, and completing objectives gives a team better loadouts. Failure of objectives can lead to the other team going on the offensive, or the game ending entirely.

That sounds like it could be fun in the game, but it could perhaps be built more like Invasion Slayer, a 6 vs. 6 (Spartans vs. Elites), with locations players could access for more powerful weapons or vehicles.

So it’s possible that Halo could have an “Invasion 2.0”, and while Invasion could be in a similar vein to battle royale, the modes are not the same.

Something like this could certainly shake up Halo Infinite and offer a new way to play the game, but there is nothing certain as of yet. It is important to take leaks and speculation with a grain of salt since none of this is fact until the developers make an announcement.

