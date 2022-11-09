Halo Infinite Winter Update - All Battle Pass rewards

The Halo Infinite Winter Update is finally here, and with it, the developers have introduced a slew of new and returning modes alongside a brand new Battle Pass.

Developed by 343 Industries, Halo Infinite was set to be the flagship title of Xbox into the 9th generation and shape the franchise. However, even after delaying a year and presenting a satisfying gameplay experience, the game lacked enough substance to retain the franchise and establish a long-term live service experience.

Nearly a year later, that has changed quite a bit, with Winter Update bringing the biggest addition to Halo Infinite's post-launch roadmap, including the return of iconic Halo game modes, Forge, and Co-Op campaigns. It is yet to be seen if the Winter Update could rejuvenate the fanbase.

Halo Infinite: All Battle Pass rewards of the Winter Update

With the Winter Update, Halo Infinite has a new Battle Pass. Similar to the game's previous seasonal Battle Passes, it does not expire. However, unlike previous Battle Passes, this isn't a full seasonal 100-tier Battle Pass with a free and premium tier, but rather a shorter 30-tier entry which is entirely free.

With that being said, let's take a look at the rewards across the new Winter Update Battle Pass:

Tier 1: Mark V [B] - Armor Core

Mark V [B] - Armor Core Tier 2: Brooch - Armor Emblem

Brooch - Armor Emblem Tier 3: UA/TAAP - Chest (Mark V [B])

UA/TAAP - Chest (Mark V [B]) Tier 4: SAP/SEC - Left Shoulder Pad (Mark V [B])

SAP/SEC - Left Shoulder Pad (Mark V [B]) Tier 5: SAP/SEC - Right Shoulder Pad (Mark V [B])

SAP/SEC - Right Shoulder Pad (Mark V [B]) Tier 6: XP Boost

XP Boost Tier 7: Brooch - Vehicle Emblem

Brooch - Vehicle Emblem Tier 8: Sardonic - Visor

Sardonic - Visor Tier 9: UA/Type Chobham - Utility (Mark V [B])

UA/Type Chobham - Utility (Mark V [B]) Tier 10: CQB - Helmet (Mark V [B])

CQB - Helmet (Mark V [B]) Tier 11: XP Boost

XP Boost Tier 12: Brooch - Weapon Emblem

Brooch - Weapon Emblem Tier 13: UA/Type GR - Knee Pads (Mark V [B])

UA/Type GR - Knee Pads (Mark V [B]) Tier 14: SAP/GND - Left Shoulder Pad (Mark V [B])

SAP/GND - Left Shoulder Pad (Mark V [B]) Tier 15: SAP/GND - Right Shoulder Pad (Mark V [B])

SAP/GND - Right Shoulder Pad (Mark V [B]) Tier 16: XP Boost

XP Boost Tier 17: Brooch - Nameplate

Brooch - Nameplate Tier 18: SAP/CQC - Left Shoulder Pad (Mark V [B])

SAP/CQC - Left Shoulder Pad (Mark V [B]) Tier 19: SAP/CQC - Right Shoulder Pad (Mark V [B])

SAP/CQC - Right Shoulder Pad (Mark V [B]) Tier 20: CQC - Helmet (Mark V [B])

CQC - Helmet (Mark V [B]) Tier 21: XP Boost

XP Boost Tier 22: Bullfrog - Visor

Bullfrog - Visor Tier 23: MOA Assault - Armor Coating (Mark V [B])

MOA Assault - Armor Coating (Mark V [B]) Tier 24: UA/SIMA - Rare Chest (Mark V [B])

UA/SIMA - Rare Chest (Mark V [B]) Tier 25: UA/Type C1 - Helmet Attachment

UA/Type C1 - Helmet Attachment Tier 26: XP Boost

XP Boost Tier 27: SAP/SEC [K] - Left Shoulder Pad (Mark V [B])

SAP/SEC [K] - Left Shoulder Pad (Mark V [B]) Tier 28: SAP/SEC [K] - Right Shoulder Pad (Mark V [B])

SAP/SEC [K] - Right Shoulder Pad (Mark V [B]) Tier 29: TAC/Kukri Machete - Chest (Mark V [B])

TAC/Kukri Machete - Chest (Mark V [B]) Tier 30: Mark V - Helmet (Mark V [B])

What's new in the Halo Infinite Winter Update? Forge, Co-Op campaign, and more

Halo Infinite's Winter Update is arguably its most significant post-launch update yet. Aside from the aforementioned Battle Pass, this update introduces two new maps: Detachment and Argyle, a new game mode, Covert One Flag, and quite a few staple Halo features that have been missing in Infinite so far.

The most notable additions to Halo Infinite are the Forge and Co-Op Campaign, both of which have been quintessential Halo game modes for decades. The exclusion of the modes at launch did sour Infinite's opinion among the Halo fanbase. However, with both modes returning with the Winter Update, there seems to be a shot in the arm that might revive interest in Infinite.

Halo Infinite is a free-to-play title available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam and Xbox Store. Players can jump right in and try out the multiplayer for free of purchase and enjoy the campaign as a paid add-on.

