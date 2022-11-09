Halo Infinite Winter Update - All new achievements and how to unlock them

The Halo Infinite Winter Update has officially launched, bringing a slew of new achievements, Battle Pass, and, most importantly, the long-anticipated Forge and Co-Op Campaign modes.

After more than six years of hiatus, the iconic Halo franchise returned with Halo Infinite in 2021, which promised to define the future of Xbox's flagship IP and decade-long support. In reality, however, it turned out to be a lackluster shell of broken promises, resulting in a dwindling fanbase within a few months.

With the Winter Update, Halo Infinite introduces its most ambitious post-launch update yet, introducing new and returning gameplay features. Whether this can save the game is yet to be determined.

All new achievements in Halo Infinite with the Winter Update and how to get them

With the introduction of the Co-Op Campaign and Forge in Winter Update, Halo Infinite has introduced a new set of achievements for players to grind and unlock. While a few can be completed solo, the majority are based on the co-op mode. With that being said, let's take a look at all of the new achievements in Halo Infinite.

Air Raid - In co-op, kill 100 enemies while all players are riding air vehicles. - 10G

- In co-op, kill 100 enemies while all players are riding air vehicles. - 10G Conservation of Momentum - Complete the Conservatory in less than 15 minutes. - 20G

- Complete the Conservatory in less than 15 minutes. - 20G Controlled Demolition - In co-op, destroy four Fuel Silos within five seconds at either Ransom Keep or the Forge of Teash. - 20G

- In co-op, destroy four Fuel Silos within five seconds at either Ransom Keep or the Forge of Teash. - 20G Cow Catcher - In co-op, splatter 50 enemies while riding in a vehicle with another player. - 10 G

- In co-op, splatter 50 enemies while riding in a vehicle with another player. - 10 G First Responders - In co-op, answer all UNSC distress calls on any difficulty. - 10G

- In co-op, answer all UNSC distress calls on any difficulty. - 10G Gatecrasher - Breach the Auditorium in under three minutes. - 20G

- Breach the Auditorium in under three minutes. - 20G Gruesome Twosome - In co-op, kill 50 enemies while riding a Mongoose with another player. - 10G

- In co-op, kill 50 enemies while riding a Mongoose with another player. - 10G Hunting Party - In co-op, eliminate all Banished High-Value Targets on any difficulty. - 10G

- In co-op, eliminate all Banished High-Value Targets on any difficulty. - 10G Inseparable - In co-op, kill a Hunter and its bond brother within three seconds of each other. - 20G

- In co-op, kill a Hunter and its bond brother within three seconds of each other. - 20G It Really Does Beat Everything - Eliminate all enemies at the South Beacon with a Scorpion Tank. - 20G

- Eliminate all enemies at the South Beacon with a Scorpion Tank. - 20G Keep It Steady - Kill 5 enemies with a Sniper Rifle from a vehicle. All players aboard the vehicle share progress. 10G

Mix Things Up - Get at least one kill with every available weapon and grenade on the Banished ship. - 20G

- Get at least one kill with every available weapon and grenade on the Banished ship. - 20G More Than He Bargained For - Defeat War Chief Escharum without ever fully losing your shields. - 20G

- Defeat War Chief Escharum without ever fully losing your shields. - 20G Out with a Band - Kill the Tower commander with a Plasma grenade. - 20 G

- Kill the Tower commander with a Plasma grenade. - 20 G Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly - Destroy both Phantoms before they leave Outpost Tremonius. - 20G

- Destroy both Phantoms before they leave Outpost Tremonius. - 20G Rolling Thunder - Kill 5 enemies with a Gravity Hammer from a vehicle. All players aboard the vehicle share progress. - 10G

- Kill 5 enemies with a Gravity Hammer from a vehicle. All players aboard the vehicle share progress. - 10G Spire Stalker - Kill 40 enemies with the Stalker Rifle at the Command Spire. - 20G

- Kill 40 enemies with the Stalker Rifle at the Command Spire. - 20G Stick Around - Defeat Tremonius with the Skewer. - 20G

- Defeat Tremonius with the Skewer. - 20G Turnabout is Fair Play - Kill one Chieftain and use his turret to kill another in the Repository - 20G

- Kill one Chieftain and use his turret to kill another in the Repository - 20G Vintage Fisticiffs - In the Nexus, kill the Hunter pair with melee final blows. - 20G

- In the Nexus, kill the Hunter pair with melee final blows. - 20G Wardens of Zeta - In co-op, complete all seven Banished outposts on any difficulty. - 10G

- In co-op, complete all seven Banished outposts on any difficulty. - 10G What's Rightfully Ours - In co-op, capture all Forward Operating Bases on any difficulty. - 10G

- In co-op, capture all Forward Operating Bases on any difficulty. - 10G Wolves at the Doors - In co-op, lower all three gates within 15 seconds of each other at Riven Gate. - 20G

- In co-op, lower all three gates within 15 seconds of each other at Riven Gate. - 20G Workplace Safety Violation - Kill an enemy with the Banished mining laser. - 20G

- Kill an enemy with the Banished mining laser. - 20G You, Me, Same Page - In co-op, destroy all cooling towers at the Dig Site within 60 seconds of each other. - 20G

While the campaign is locked behind a paid add-on, players can still enjoy Halo Infinite's multiplayer for free. Halo Infinite is available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam and Xbox Store.

