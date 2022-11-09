Halo Infinite Winter Update - All new achievements and how to unlock them

The Halo Infinite Winter Update has officially launched, bringing a slew of new achievements, Battle Pass, and, most importantly, the long-anticipated Forge and Co-Op Campaign modes.
After more than six years of hiatus, the iconic Halo franchise returned with Halo Infinite in 2021, which promised to define the future of Xbox's flagship IP and decade-long support. In reality, however, it turned out to be a lackluster shell of broken promises, resulting in a dwindling fanbase within a few months.
With the Winter Update, Halo Infinite introduces its most ambitious post-launch update yet, introducing new and returning gameplay features. Whether this can save the game is yet to be determined.
All new achievements in Halo Infinite with the Winter Update and how to get them
With the introduction of the Co-Op Campaign and Forge in Winter Update, Halo Infinite has introduced a new set of achievements for players to grind and unlock. While a few can be completed solo, the majority are based on the co-op mode. With that being said, let's take a look at all of the new achievements in Halo Infinite.
- Air Raid - In co-op, kill 100 enemies while all players are riding air vehicles. - 10G
- Conservation of Momentum - Complete the Conservatory in less than 15 minutes. - 20G
- Controlled Demolition - In co-op, destroy four Fuel Silos within five seconds at either Ransom Keep or the Forge of Teash. - 20G
- Cow Catcher - In co-op, splatter 50 enemies while riding in a vehicle with another player. - 10 G
- First Responders - In co-op, answer all UNSC distress calls on any difficulty. - 10G
- Gatecrasher - Breach the Auditorium in under three minutes. - 20G
- Gruesome Twosome - In co-op, kill 50 enemies while riding a Mongoose with another player. - 10G
- Hunting Party - In co-op, eliminate all Banished High-Value Targets on any difficulty. - 10G
- Inseparable - In co-op, kill a Hunter and its bond brother within three seconds of each other. - 20G
- It Really Does Beat Everything - Eliminate all enemies at the South Beacon with a Scorpion Tank. - 20G
- Keep It Steady - Kill 5 enemies with a Sniper Rifle from a vehicle. All players aboard the vehicle share progress. 10G
- Mix Things Up - Get at least one kill with every available weapon and grenade on the Banished ship. - 20G
- More Than He Bargained For - Defeat War Chief Escharum without ever fully losing your shields. - 20G
- Out with a Band - Kill the Tower commander with a Plasma grenade. - 20 G
- Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly - Destroy both Phantoms before they leave Outpost Tremonius. - 20G
- Rolling Thunder - Kill 5 enemies with a Gravity Hammer from a vehicle. All players aboard the vehicle share progress. - 10G
- Spire Stalker - Kill 40 enemies with the Stalker Rifle at the Command Spire. - 20G
- Stick Around - Defeat Tremonius with the Skewer. - 20G
- Turnabout is Fair Play - Kill one Chieftain and use his turret to kill another in the Repository - 20G
- Vintage Fisticiffs - In the Nexus, kill the Hunter pair with melee final blows. - 20G
- Wardens of Zeta - In co-op, complete all seven Banished outposts on any difficulty. - 10G
- What's Rightfully Ours - In co-op, capture all Forward Operating Bases on any difficulty. - 10G
- Wolves at the Doors - In co-op, lower all three gates within 15 seconds of each other at Riven Gate. - 20G
- Workplace Safety Violation - Kill an enemy with the Banished mining laser. - 20G
- You, Me, Same Page - In co-op, destroy all cooling towers at the Dig Site within 60 seconds of each other. - 20G
While the campaign is locked behind a paid add-on, players can still enjoy Halo Infinite's multiplayer for free. Halo Infinite is available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam and Xbox Store.