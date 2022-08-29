"Harry Potter and the Order of Sony": Hogwarts Legacy fans are unhappy with PlayStation exclusives

Hogwarts Legacy fans have been unhappy with WB Games Avalanche for a multitude of reasons over the past few days. The Collector's Edition and its content have been called an underwhelming effort that is more of a cash grab than something thoughtful. Now, it turns out that the wizarding RPG will have PlayStation exclusives, and fans have been sharing their disappointment online.

Set in the wizarding world of 1890, Hogwarts Legacy will welcome players as new fifth-year students at the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry. The game world is reportedly massive, with several locations from the Potterverse, including Hogsmeade. Dark wizards and an impending goblin rebellion threaten the player's in-game world.

The decision to have PlayStation and Sony exclusives has drawn flak from the Potterheads, who have been eagerly waiting for the title for years now.

Hogwarts Legacy fans share their displeasure with the news about PlayStation exclusives

The official Twitter channel for the upcoming wizarding RPG confirmed that the title will have PlayStation exclusives for those who purchase it on Sony's platform. The team behind the game clarified that the pre-order of the PlayStation 4 & 5 editions (Standard, Deluxe, Digital Deluxe, and Collector's) will net players the Felix Felicis Potion recipe.

All PlayStation editions will be arriving with an exclusive quest for which players do not require any pre-orders. They also mentioned that more information surrounding Sony exclusives will be revealed soon. This news has expectedly gotten Potterheads upset.

Social media channels for Hogwarts Legacy are replete with players expressing their disappointment through statements and memes. Some commented that it was unfair to lock a potion recipe and a quest on one platform while others will have to make do. Recent reports have also suggested that there are exclusives for Amazon orders.

From memes including Hermione and Harry talking about the Felix Felicis potion to the scene from The Half-Blood Prince where Professor Slughorn gives the potion to Harry, Potterheads are having a gala time making witty and humorous remarks like "Harry Potter and the Order of Sony", "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Empty Promises" and "Harry Potter and the Order of Ugly Capitalism."

The pre-order information and editions for the title have already got fans and Potterheads riled up. The Collector's Edition and its contents have been considered by many as underwhelming and a cash grab attempt for WB Games. A similar sentiment was shared by a former Hogwarts Legacy developer.

Catey 🌻 @RadCateyBaby @Troylus_true I’ve been debating all day if I wanted to get the collectors edition. I decided against it because for $300 I can get the digital deluxe edition, the art book and game guide plus other Harry Potter related goodies and make my own little “collectors kit” @Troylus_true I’ve been debating all day if I wanted to get the collectors edition. I decided against it because for $300 I can get the digital deluxe edition, the art book and game guide plus other Harry Potter related goodies and make my own little “collectors kit”

Hogwarts Legacy News @HogLegNews @Troylus_true I'll be honest. As a die hard supporter of #HogwartsLegacy and @AvalancheWB , it pains me to say I won't be getting this. I expected more- Art book, Game guide, Nice decorative map, Letter to Hogwarts, Soundtrack etc. I am disappointed and can't justify €300 for what's on offer. @Troylus_true I'll be honest. As a die hard supporter of #HogwartsLegacy and @AvalancheWB, it pains me to say I won't be getting this. I expected more- Art book, Game guide, Nice decorative map, Letter to Hogwarts, Soundtrack etc. I am disappointed and can't justify €300 for what's on offer.

Troy Leavitt @Troylus_true



C'mon WB. The Devs are working hard to hold up their end. Do better.



Think of fan expectations, not fan exploitations.



#HogwartsLegacy I'm underwhelmed by the Collector's Edition. What a missed opportunity. Glossy art book? Cloth Map? Hogwarts Letter?C'mon WB. The Devs are working hard to hold up their end. Do better.Think of fan expectations, not fan exploitations. I'm underwhelmed by the Collector's Edition. What a missed opportunity. Glossy art book? Cloth Map? Hogwarts Letter?C'mon WB. The Devs are working hard to hold up their end. Do better.Think of fan expectations, not fan exploitations.#HogwartsLegacy

Someone tried to point out that Red Dead Redemption 2, considered to be one of the greatest video games ever made, also had an exclusive quest behind a paywall. Others were quick to state that it was not the same as locking it to a single platform.

These decisions have given rise to players criticizing the move and the choice to make the title's editions exclusive. On top of this, Hogwarts Legacy was also delayed by a couple of months, with the announcement coming earlier in August. While it was stated that it was going to be released during holiday of 2022, now it is now set to come out on February 10, 2023.

Edited by Saman