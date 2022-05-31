"Never heard this one before"- Hasanabi criticizes Joe Rogan's take on gun ownership in America

Earlier today, taking to his official Twitter handle, Popular Twitch streamer and TikTok star HasanAbi took a dig at Joe Rogan's take on gun ownership in America. As fans might already know, American podcaster and former television presenter Joe Rogan recently opined on gun ownership in America in the wake of the Texas elementary school massacre.

The UFC commentator defended his take on gun ownership after a gunman, Salvador Ramos, shot dead 19 people at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The unfortunate incident has reignited the national debate on gun ownership in America. And that's precisely what Joe Rogan commented on in one of his Spotify podcast episodes.

Read on to learn everything you need to know about the matter and fans' reaction to HasanAbi's take on the unfortunate massacre.

HasanAbi chides Joe Rogan's take on gun ownership in America, following the unfortunate massacre

During the most recent podcast with scientist Lex Fridman on “The Joe Rogan Experience", Joe Rogan opposed gun control in America. As per the American commenter, taking the gun away from everyone and giving all the power to the government is not an ideal choice.

Furthermore, he even highlighted the fact that with increased power and control, people find it easier to do what they do.

Giving his opinion on the entire gun ownership debate, Joe notes:

"What is the answer? Is the answer to take everyone’s guns? Well, they’re not gonna give up their guns. Only criminals are gonna have guns. It’s not gonna be a good situation."

Continuing his trail of thoughts, Rogan added:

"We see how they are with an armed populace, they still have a tendency towards totalitarianism. And the more increased power and control you have over people, the easier it is for them to do what they do. And it’s a natural inclination, when you’re a person in power, to try to hold more power and acquire more power.”

Evidently, this makes Rogan's stance perfectly clear on the matter. Taking a dig at this particular opinion, Hasan criticised Rogan via his official Twitter handle. Giving it a sarcastic hint, the former tweeted:

Fans react to HasanAbi's recent tweet

As expected, Hasan's recent take on Joe Rogan's opinion evoked a wave of responses from viewers coming from all corners of the world. Needless to say, viewers were absolutely baffled by the situation and were horrified by the most recent incident. Other streamers also had quite an opinion on the matter.

Here are some of the most relevant responses.

Ethan Klein @h3h3productions @hasanthehun Great mind of our time. The shooter at Robb for example got his guns on the … no wait he waited until he was 18 and bought them legally. Hmm @hasanthehun Great mind of our time. The shooter at Robb for example got his guns on the … no wait he waited until he was 18 and bought them legally. Hmm

Justin Johnson @JustinJ0hns0n4 @hasanthehun I’m sure New York post is quoting him well within context. You’re smart and would make sure @hasanthehun I’m sure New York post is quoting him well within context. You’re smart and would make sure

MettaVerse @Eekuilibrium @hasanthehun He said if ALL guns were taken from citizens only criminals would have them @hasanthehun He said if ALL guns were taken from citizens only criminals would have them

slay @thenickslayton @hasanthehun Best thing to do is control the market on guns with their price. Legislation aimed at limiting manufacturing (if possible) would increase gun sales for a little bit causing shorter supply and higher prices. Street sales are much higher than retail so they’ll be harder to get. @hasanthehun Best thing to do is control the market on guns with their price. Legislation aimed at limiting manufacturing (if possible) would increase gun sales for a little bit causing shorter supply and higher prices. Street sales are much higher than retail so they’ll be harder to get.

filosofílico @agujero_blanco @Science_FTW_ @hasanthehun I know it's a joke but printing a gun is getting easier by the day. Idk how they will regulate that, if they ever decide to clap on gun ownership. @Science_FTW_ @hasanthehun I know it's a joke but printing a gun is getting easier by the day. Idk how they will regulate that, if they ever decide to clap on gun ownership.

Florencio Villanueva Jr @Flo99820212 @hasanthehun I mean he’s not wrong. If you make something illegal, the people still doing it are criminals. They never had any problem with it before. @hasanthehun I mean he’s not wrong. If you make something illegal, the people still doing it are criminals. They never had any problem with it before.

ben @ben73780270 @hasanthehun Such a laughable talking point. Are there swarms of criminals with guns, committing violence and mass shootings on a daily basis, in Australia, UK, Nordic countries, etc etc etc. This, like all the gun Lobby talking points, falls apart with the slightest scrutiny. @hasanthehun Such a laughable talking point. Are there swarms of criminals with guns, committing violence and mass shootings on a daily basis, in Australia, UK, Nordic countries, etc etc etc. This, like all the gun Lobby talking points, falls apart with the slightest scrutiny.

El Kivi @ElKivi_ @hasanthehun He is saying that police forces are criminals so he has got a strong point i will give him that @hasanthehun He is saying that police forces are criminals so he has got a strong point i will give him that

CroverGleveland @TylerATompkins



Yea we do. The answer is right there… @hasanthehun “It’s like, how do you stop that? No one knows how to stop that,”Yea we do. The answer is right there… @hasanthehun “It’s like, how do you stop that? No one knows how to stop that,”Yea we do. The answer is right there…

Nick @JustAnotherNEET



Idk like what’s a genuine like good ass idea that meets in the middle, I feel like I’ve never seen one. @hasanthehun Ya I mean it’s gunna be impossible to screen people we see depressed ppl act normal all the time. Taking away guns is a bad idea.Idk like what’s a genuine like good ass idea that meets in the middle, I feel like I’ve never seen one. @hasanthehun Ya I mean it’s gunna be impossible to screen people we see depressed ppl act normal all the time. Taking away guns is a bad idea.Idk like what’s a genuine like good ass idea that meets in the middle, I feel like I’ve never seen one.

Over the past few days, Hasan has been very vocal about the unfortunate massacre and how situations like this should be handled in the future. Needless to say, there is no valid reason for these shootings, but without proper regulations on gun ownership and control, the situation could remain dire.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far