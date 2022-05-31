Joe Rogan gets his cardio done while watching "classic" fight between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez

Joe Rogan recently spent a recent cardio workout re-acquainting himself with one of the best fights of the year from 2021.

The Joe Rogan Experience podcast host shared a photo on Instagram from his home gym as he pushed through a workout with the help of Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez. The two put on a wildly entertaining five round scrap in 2021 that ended with Holloway getting his hand raised off 49–46, 48–47, and 48–47 scores.

While Rodriguez emerged from that fight a bloody mess, he fought hard through every moment of the twenty five minute fight.

In his Instagram post, Rogan wrote:

"Getting some cardio in while watching a classic; Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez"

Joe Rogan is a massive Max Holloway fan and has had 'Blessed' on his podcast twice. While Yair Rodriguez hasn't made it on yet, he's still a rising star in the sport at 29 years old. There's little doubt he'll make an appearance sooner or later.

For now, Rodriguez is undoubtedly fixated on preparing for his next fight. Just days ago the UFC announced that 'El Pantera' would be facing Brian Ortega in another five round Fight Night main event, this time in Long Island, New York on July 16.

Top featherweights Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez will fight on July 16.

As for Max Holloway, he'll get a third chance to beat featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and win back his featherweight belt. The two face off in the co-main event of UFC 276 on July 2.

Don't blame Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier for misrepresenting MMA's judging criteria, says Michael Bisping

There's been a big debate lately regarding the quality of MMA judging at UFC events after several fights have had questionable scores turned in. The most recent example is the Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira fight, which saw Holm robbed in the eyes of many fans.

Do you believe the judging system could be improved?



Full Story: Daniel Cormier questions the judging criteria in UFCDo you believe the judging system could be improved? 🤔Full Story: sportskeeda.com/mma/daniel-cor… Daniel Cormier questions the judging criteria in UFC 👀Do you believe the judging system could be improved? 🤔Full Story: sportskeeda.com/mma/daniel-cor… https://t.co/1xBxkzTowW

Since then, however, athletic commission heads have suggested it's not the judges that are getting things wrong but the commentary teams. They're accused of not understanding the scoring criteria that judges are legally required to follow, which leads to fans picking Holm to win via octagon control when Vieira arguably had the more effective striking.

On his YouTube channel, fellow commentator Michael Bisping fired back against that suggestion saying:

"Joe Rogan has been a legendary commentator for years. 'DC' brings such warmth, expertise, and knowledge to the game. Jon Anik is the best play-by-play guy in all of sports. And the knowledge and the passion more importantly he has for the sport of mixed martial arts is second to none. You wanna see him when he's delivering his lines, and talking. He's so animated and he's so pumped up. They're part of the reason you enjoy the sport so much."

Watch Michael Bisping defend Rogan and 'DC' below:

