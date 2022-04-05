HasanAbi, Ludwig, Mizkif, and others react as Reddit's r/Place comes to an end

Several Twitch streamers, such as HasanAbi, Ludwig, Mizkif, and more, have reacted to the end of this year’s r/Place event. In the social experiment hosted on Reddit, users could edit a blank canvas by changing the color of a single pixel. Accordingly, some of the biggest communities on Twitch came together to create art on the platform.

As r/Place ended, people across social media have been giving their thoughts on the collaborative project.

Reddit @Reddit 🟪🟪🟪🟧🟧🟧🟩🟩🟩

🟥🟥🟦 🟪🟪🟪🟧 🟩🟩

🟥 🟦🟦🟪 🟪🟧🟧🟧🟩🟩🟩



Not Wordle, just the return of r/place. 🟥🟥🟦🟪🟪🟪🟧🟧🟧🟩🟩🟩🟥🟥🟦🟪🟪🟪🟧🟩🟩🟦🟦🟪🟪🟧🟧🟧🟩🟩🟩Not Wordle, just the return of r/place. 🟥🟥🟦⬜️🟪🟪🟪🟧🟧🟧🟩🟩🟩🟥🟥🟦⬜️🟪🟪🟪🟧⬜️⬜️🟩🟩⬜️🟥⬜️🟦🟦🟪⬜️🟪🟧🟧🟧🟩🟩🟩Not Wordle, just the return of r/place.

r/Place returned on April 1, 2022; Ludwig and more take part

r/Place is a collaborative art piece with millions of people around the world taking part in its creation. People used it to support causes, represent their nations with flags, or simply created memes.

Some groups on the platform created gorgeous renditions of classic art, such as the Mona Lisa and The Starry Night, while larger Twitch communities also came together to create things; or occasionally destroy the work of others.

It’s a fascinating glimpse into the minds of streamers and online communities, who spent several days coming together, placing one pixel at a time every five minutes, to create this vast canvas.

At the very end, users could only place white pixels, so everything that had been done was then undone, returning the canvas to a blank, white void.

A wide variety of people on social media have come together to give their thoughts about r/Place as it goes away, including Ludwig, HasanAbi, Mizkif and many more.

A farewell to r/Place via social media

For the most part, there was a lot of positivity about the r/Place experiment, with Ludwig showing off some gorgeous, genuine art that his community created over the course of the last few days.

ludwig @LudwigAhgren r/place was one of the greatest streaming experiences ever



happy to have been a part of it :3 r/place was one of the greatest streaming experiences everhappy to have been a part of it :3 https://t.co/6puBxqSBoQ

Mizkif also appeared to enjoy the community effort put out, saying it was one of the best things he’s seen in several years of streaming.

Mizkif @REALMizkif I've loved every second of r/place. Been some of the most fun i've had in 3 years of streaming I've loved every second of r/place. Been some of the most fun i've had in 3 years of streaming

Other streamers, like HasanAbi, seemed motivated by the event. He showed off a chunk of the r/Place map like Ludwig did, but his thoughts were more external. He wants to motivate people to come together like this again, whether it’s placing pixels on a canvas or something else.

hasanabi @hasanthehun truly loved having the international twitch community all over r/place. need to figure out a way to recreate that kind of community mobilizing even if it isn’t on a blank canvas placing pixels. truly loved having the international twitch community all over r/place. need to figure out a way to recreate that kind of community mobilizing even if it isn’t on a blank canvas placing pixels. https://t.co/QUksGET1of

NymN also showed off a Minecraft animation that their community made on r/Place.

NymN @nymnion Here is the FULL Minecraft animation we made on r/place. It went heckin' viral yo Here is the FULL Minecraft animation we made on r/place. It went heckin' viral yo https://t.co/hL3440zXPv

Dragon Quest fans also came together on the map. As r/Place was ending, like Ludwig, they too showed off the fruits of their labor. JRPG fans came together to show off Slime Stack and Ironmouse Slime in tribute to the Twitch streamer.

James 🍬 @souIstyce

Thank you to everyone for helping r/place is over! We successfully created an Ironmouse Slime and Slime Stack! Dragon Quest fans teamed up with other JRPG fans, Trash Taste and others!Thank you to everyone for helping r/place is over! We successfully created an Ironmouse Slime and Slime Stack! Dragon Quest fans teamed up with other JRPG fans, Trash Taste and others!Thank you to everyone for helping ❤️ https://t.co/jHSseUUgoQ

Others pointed out their favorite parts of the canvas, such as a piece of Rembrandt art, while others simply showed off the entire canvas, congratulating this year’s effort.

luu. ᝰ 🤝🇺🇦 @tobeeoptimistic whoever did a rembrandt on r/place deserves a raise whoever did a rembrandt on r/place deserves a raise https://t.co/KIA6gYpajZ

Some social media users showed off their favorite, wholesome bits of art from the event, via Twitter.

LazyTofu || Commissions: Closed @Kuro_Tofu Just came across r/place earlier and found this.

This is truly wholesome Just came across r/place earlier and found this.This is truly wholesome https://t.co/bK8eAE2zaS

There were a wide variety of excellent pieces of art on the canvas.

Yujacha차차 @yujachachacha spot all the love live references we managed to jam around ruby’s spot on r/place before the snow halation apocalypse! 🥲



(maki’s color was being fixed when i captured this, rip)



feel free to let me know if i missed anything! spot all the love live references we managed to jam around ruby’s spot on r/place before the snow halation apocalypse! 🥲(maki’s color was being fixed when i captured this, rip)feel free to let me know if i missed anything! https://t.co/zzB0pe0nlj

Guy @Guillyo #VShojoArt Thank you to everyone in placeVT for their help! It was an honor planning and building these, and I'm really happy with how VShojo's mark on r/place turned out! #Vshojo Thank you to everyone in placeVT for their help! It was an honor planning and building these, and I'm really happy with how VShojo's mark on r/place turned out! #Vshojo #VShojoArt https://t.co/OH0rNmkZDH

A few users were very frustrated by the actions of others, such as xQc, during the event.

🌼 Daisy 🌼 @DaisyBanaisy_ XQC repeatedly using his massive audience to go on r/place and destroy artwork that small communities spent hours lovingly creating and just replacing it with ugly chaos is very cringe XQC repeatedly using his massive audience to go on r/place and destroy artwork that small communities spent hours lovingly creating and just replacing it with ugly chaos is very cringe 💀 https://t.co/WMUhIhpNdr

Suntube ▶️ @Suntube4 Let history remember that general ironmouse defended both the hololive and osu logos in r/place

From the 140k xqc live viewers



Damn she based af

I kneel Let history remember that general ironmouse defended both the hololive and osu logos in r/placeFrom the 140k xqc live viewersDamn she based afI kneel https://t.co/vPeyruT9N8

There’s no telling if there will be another r/Place event next year, but if this one is anything to go by in terms of its popularity, there’s a good chance. 2022 had over 6M users taking part, which is an enormous increase from 2017’s 1M+ users.

Edited by Saman