HasanAbi, Ludwig, Mizkif, and others react as Reddit's r/Place comes to an end

Several Twitch streamers, such as HasanAbi, Ludwig, Mizkif, and more, have reacted to the end of this year’s r/Place event. In the social experiment hosted on Reddit, users could edit a blank canvas by changing the color of a single pixel. Accordingly, some of the biggest communities on Twitch came together to create art on the platform.
As r/Place ended, people across social media have been giving their thoughts on the collaborative project.
r/Place returned on April 1, 2022; Ludwig and more take part
r/Place is a collaborative art piece with millions of people around the world taking part in its creation. People used it to support causes, represent their nations with flags, or simply created memes.
Some groups on the platform created gorgeous renditions of classic art, such as the Mona Lisa and The Starry Night, while larger Twitch communities also came together to create things; or occasionally destroy the work of others.
It’s a fascinating glimpse into the minds of streamers and online communities, who spent several days coming together, placing one pixel at a time every five minutes, to create this vast canvas.
At the very end, users could only place white pixels, so everything that had been done was then undone, returning the canvas to a blank, white void.
A wide variety of people on social media have come together to give their thoughts about r/Place as it goes away, including Ludwig, HasanAbi, Mizkif and many more.
A farewell to r/Place via social media
For the most part, there was a lot of positivity about the r/Place experiment, with Ludwig showing off some gorgeous, genuine art that his community created over the course of the last few days.
Mizkif also appeared to enjoy the community effort put out, saying it was one of the best things he’s seen in several years of streaming.
Other streamers, like HasanAbi, seemed motivated by the event. He showed off a chunk of the r/Place map like Ludwig did, but his thoughts were more external. He wants to motivate people to come together like this again, whether it’s placing pixels on a canvas or something else.
NymN also showed off a Minecraft animation that their community made on r/Place.
Dragon Quest fans also came together on the map. As r/Place was ending, like Ludwig, they too showed off the fruits of their labor. JRPG fans came together to show off Slime Stack and Ironmouse Slime in tribute to the Twitch streamer.
Others pointed out their favorite parts of the canvas, such as a piece of Rembrandt art, while others simply showed off the entire canvas, congratulating this year’s effort.
Some social media users showed off their favorite, wholesome bits of art from the event, via Twitter.
There were a wide variety of excellent pieces of art on the canvas.
A few users were very frustrated by the actions of others, such as xQc, during the event.
There’s no telling if there will be another r/Place event next year, but if this one is anything to go by in terms of its popularity, there’s a good chance. 2022 had over 6M users taking part, which is an enormous increase from 2017’s 1M+ users.
