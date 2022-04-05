"Truly timeless pieces": Ludwig shares his community's impressive art on r/Place

Streamer of the year, Ludwig recently shared a few impressive art pieces from r/place. As fans might already know, the social media platform Reddit has finally brought back the in-demand collaborative artwork.

As expected, the astonishing creation has made everyone hooked on it all over again. Basically, it's like 2017 all over again, but with a better, expanded version.

Many well-known creators from the streaming industry shared their views on r/place artwork, including xQc, Mizkif, Hasanabi, and more.

Of course, the Streamer of the Year, Ludwig, had to jump on the bandwagon as well. Sharing some of the brilliantly done pieces, Ludwig notes:

"I think our community has made some of the best art in r/place. Truly timeless pieces that will be remembered for years to come."

Ludwig shares his views on astonishing art in r/place

Popular streamer Ludwig recently took to his official Twitter handle to share some creative artwork from r/place. The popular streamer shared four incredibly well done artworks on his handle with a lot of appreciation.

As per Ludwig, these pieces are truly timeless and will be remembered for many years to come. Furthermore, he also highlighted that r/place has some of the best creations of all time.

Fans react to the stunning artpieces

Unsurprisingly, these stunning artworks shared by Ludwig were a tremendous hit among r/place fans. The comment section is filled with appreciation for how beautifully detailed these images are.

At the time of writing, the tweet had already crossed over 36K likes and 1008 retweets in just 10 hours.

CharliWolfe // he/they @Charli_Wolfe



Fair you wanted the extra vibrant colors next to the B&W Spike, but I think the sky will be vibrant enough that Totoro can actually be dark grey/grey! @LudwigAhgren I think we're finally changing Totoro's colors to the proper dark grey/greyFair you wanted the extra vibrant colors next to the B&W Spike, but I think the sky will be vibrant enough that Totoro can actually be dark grey/grey! @LudwigAhgren I think we're finally changing Totoro's colors to the proper dark grey/greyFair you wanted the extra vibrant colors next to the B&W Spike, but I think the sky will be vibrant enough that Totoro can actually be dark grey/grey! https://t.co/LhQQvjfooP

Velvet @VelvetIsCake



Leaves from the vine

Falling so slow

Like fragile tiny shells

Drifting in the foam



Little solider boy

Come marching home

Brave soldier boy

Come marching home @LudwigAhgren The top right one….Leaves from the vineFalling so slowLike fragile tiny shellsDrifting in the foamLittle solider boyCome marching homeBrave soldier boyCome marching home @LudwigAhgren The top right one…. 😢 🎵Leaves from the vine🎵🎶Falling so slow🎶🎵Like fragile tiny shells🎵🎶Drifting in the foam🎶🎵Little solider boy🎵🎶Come marching home🎶🎵Brave soldier boy🎵🎶Come marching home🎶

Ike @Ike_tx @LudwigAhgren this one is the best looking one imo @LudwigAhgren this one is the best looking one imo https://t.co/n8Uvj6s8iQ

CharliWolfe // he/they @Charli_Wolfe

I'm sick as a dog

They've added Among Us to the leaves and clouds

We're turning this Totoro grey!!

LETS GO BOYS!! @LudwigAhgren 45 mins of progressI'm sick as a dogThey've added Among Us to the leaves and cloudsWe're turning this Totoro grey!!LETS GO BOYS!! @LudwigAhgren 45 mins of progressI'm sick as a dogThey've added Among Us to the leaves and cloudsWe're turning this Totoro grey!!LETS GO BOYS!! https://t.co/uLWU29Ttq5

What is r/Place?

Way back in 2017, Wordle creator Josh Wardle created the original version of the popular r/place on Reddit. Soon after its official launch, the communal 1000*1000 pixel canvas became one of the most popular experiences on the platform, gaining immense appreciation from users around the globe.

Now, after five long years, Reddit has brought back the much awaited collaboration canvas as an April Fool's treat for all its users.

Speaking of the concept of r/place, the collaborative Reddit artwork works on a pretty simple principle. Basically, the ever-growing social media platform provides a giant blank 1000x1000 tile canvas with several tiny little pixels.

And that's literally it, any user can place a little pixel or tile of their choice to make one giant artpiece of their dreams. To put it simply, it's more like a collaboration project to create something unique.

Moreover, users have all the freedom in the world to choose any color pixel/tile of their choice to make their artpiece. With all the good things, there is just one downside to the r/place. Basically, users can only place a tile every five minutes, making it a pretty lengthy and time consuming process.

However, something worth noting here is that users first have to login to their Reddit account in order to use the canvas. Those who haven't logged in can only see it developing, but won't be able to add anything to it.

With all this in mind, r/place is arguably one of the most popular and anticipated collaborative artworks of 2022. However, unfortunately, the canvas is only available for only 87 hours and will end on April 4, 2022 at 5.00 PM GMT.

