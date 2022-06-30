Hasty Balloons challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, rewards, and more

One of the finest ways to obtain extra gems, elixirs, money, experience points, magic equipment, and more in Clash of Clans is to participate in events and unique in-game troop challenges like Wizard of Awes and Hasty Balloons. These challenges are open to all players and can be completed using the bare minimum of the required troops in their fights.

The most recent troop challenge in the game is the "Hasty Balloons" challenge, which requires players to utilize a certain quantity of balloons in their army composition and triumph in 10 multiplayer encounters to receive benefits like magic goods, extra resources, and experience points.

In this article, we will explore the Hasty Balloons in-game troop challenge in Clash of Clans and its prizes.

Latest in-game troop challenge in Clash of Clans

Hasty Balloons challenge in Clash of Clans (Image via

The most recent troop challenge in the game is the Hasty Balloons challenge, located in the events section of the game. Players should deploy a deadly combo of Balloons and Haste Spells during this challenge to win multiplayer games and receive additional rewards.

As the name suggests, the Hasty Balloons challenge involves the deadliest combination of troops and spells in the game. It is recommended that players use Balloons with Haste Spell to win multiplayer battles.

This is how the Hasty Balloons challenge is described in Clash of Clans:

"Look to the sky and tremble. Dominate your enemies with this deadly combo."

Players must employ balloons in at least ten multiplayer battles in order to complete the Hasty Balloons task, which is similar to the Tiny & Shiny, Medium Rare, and Titanic Strength challenges. Each victory in a multiplayer battle involving balloons advances the challenge's progress bar, and participants will receive unique gifts after their tenth victory.

The player's town hall level determines how many balloons to use in combat. At least six balloons should be used in combat by Town Hall 13 players. Players will not receive the special troop training cost reduction in the challenge like they did in the prior in-game challenges because the training cost was removed in the summer update.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Hasty Balloons are here! Rule the skies with a 90% discount on Balloons and Haste Spell and earn 200 gems! Hasty Balloons are here! Rule the skies with a 90% discount on Balloons and Haste Spell and earn 200 gems! https://t.co/NLVz0PrSRE

Players must win multiplayer battles, otherwise, the battle will not be counted in the progress bar. Using powerful air troops like Lava Hounds, Dragons, Electro Dragons, and Dragon Riders with Balloons can help you clear bases easily. Players can also use a specified number of Balloons with ground attack strategies like GoWiPe and BoWiBa.

Completing the challenge before July 4 will help players earn special rewards, magic items, and experience points. Players should complete the challenge using Balloons as specified in the events section of Clash of Clans.

Hasty Balloons Challenge Rewards

To win online battles and finish the Hasty Balloons challenge, players should use balloons with haste spells, dragon riders, lava hounds, super dragons, and electro dragons. The Hasty Balloons challenge offers experience points, magic items, resources, and more as rewards.

Players who complete the Hasty Balloons challenge will earn the following assortment of prizes:

After ten successful victories in multiplayer battles utilizing balloons, players will gain 400 experience.

Players will receive two Training Potions for completing the Hasty Balloons task, which will increase the training speed of heroes, workshops, barracks, and spell factories for one hour.

Finally, the Hasty Balloons challenge is undoubtedly the best troop challenge in Clash of Clans, in which players can earn rewards like experience points and potions. Players should complete the challenge by July 4 to redeem all the rewards.

