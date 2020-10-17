Garena Free Fire has many characters equipped with in-game abilities that help players augment their gunplay and have a relative advantage over opponents. These characters help diversify this title and create unique in-game situations where the player can use his abilities to counter the enemies' powers and potentially defeat them.

Unlike traditional battle royale games, Free Fire characters can be obtained using in-game currencies — diamonds and coins. These characters' abilities can further be used to create a perfect combination, with one active power and two passive skills per character in the game.

Therefore, it comes as a no-brainer that players have to be wise about choosing characters in this game, as it significantly affects the gameplay. In this guide, we talk about two of the most popular characters in Free Fire and understand what the best scenarios and play style that suit them are.

Who is the better character between DJ Alok and Hayato in Free Fire?

Let's talk about these characters' prices in the game, as it would be the first distinguishing factor between them. DJ Alok is a premium character, and it costs the highest diamonds (599) to purchase him. Players can buy Hayato for 499 diamonds or by investing 8000 Free Fire gold coins.

Alok in Free Fire

Free Fire gold coins are relatively easy to earn, and gamers can acquire them easily by playing matches and slowly but gradually getting the opportunity to unlock Hayato for free in the game.

Once gamers have unlocked the characters, it is time to delve into their abilities.

DJ Alok has an active ability named Drop the Beat that gives healing and speed boost to the player and his/her teammates if they are standing in the ability's radius. It can be used anytime in the match, and after activating it, the player has to wait for a cooldown window, after which he/she can reactivate it.

Hayato has access to a passive ability named Bushido, which helps get more armour penetration as the HP goes lower during a gunfight.

Hayato in Free Fire

Both abilities are outstanding and could be utilised in various situations. However, Hayato is a potent pick for aggressive players who like to get their hands dirty, while DJ Alok is more of a sentinel pick and can be used to play defensively and attack, or rotate with the help of his abilities.

