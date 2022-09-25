"He's also a bit of a hero": xQc defends Mitch Jones amid Mizkif drama

The recent streamer drama involving Mizkif has given rise to many content creators giving their opinions on it, such as Felix “xQc.” In a recent livestream, the French-Canadian spoke up for Mitch Jones, who'd confirmed the allegations against Mizkif and Maya Higa.

For this, xQc called Mitch Jones a hero, though he did also say the latter fumbled in how he delivered the "final blow." Here's what he said about Mitch:

“I’ll be honest, but in this situation, he’s a little bit of the hero, okay? And I’m proud of him for that.”

xQc talks about Mitch Jones, calls him a hero in recent stream

During a recent Twitch stream, xQc went on a bit of a rant. He talked about how Mitch handled his part in this recent drama. The latter reported that Mizkif, Maya, and others had downplayed Slick’s drunken, inappropriate behavior involving Adrianah.

For this, Felix called Mitch a hero, claiming he had done something good by trying to take down Mizkif and Maya. xQc stated he was proud of him for exposing how he had been asked by Matthew to visit Adrianah and try to downplay the severity of the situation concerning her. Praising Mitch, the French-Canadian streamer said:

xQc continued his rant, making Mitch Jones come across as the hero of the story. Felix would then compare the situation to a JRPG or MMO (Japanese role-playing game or massively-multiplayer online game), and then chess, saying:

"Everybody was ready to make up lies and hold the wall up and hold their f**kin ground, and it left Mitch on his own, having the f**king gun that could take down the raid boss. He was the last standing piece, and it left him alone, and that’s not his fault."

The streamer continued his analogy, insisting that Mitch Jones was the “last piece” on the board, saying:

"They all went ahead of them, all right? And made this wall, right? And it was only him left; everybody points fingers. 'Hey, Mitch, say the thing or you’re a p**y, lose everything or you’re a p**y.' He was the last piece! He was the last one!"

Conversely, his chat called him a "weirdo" and said that this isn’t a game. xQc’s take was not one that his viewers particularly agreed with. Many would make memes about it, but several users disagreed with Felix.

As the stream went on, xQc continued to say Mitch's comments were important because if he hadn't offered that information, things like what happened to Adrianah would keep repeating.

Reddit responds to xQc’s Mitch Jones rant

One Redditor was confused by the rant, wondering why the streamer was talking like he was in a JRPG like Final Fantasy VII.

This led to people referring to how often the content creator used video-game terms. Others would reply that it doesn’t change how "gross" his response was to this situation.

Not everyone agreed with how the streamer framed his arguments (Image via LiveStreamFails/Reddit)

One individual pointed out that all Mitch Jones did was burn every possible bridge and ruin his credibility by leaking the Discord call that began all of this drama. Another Redditor suggested that Mitch asked Trainwrecks if xQc would speak favorably of him when the call got out.

This reader offered their succinct thoughts on everyone involved in the situation. They felt bad for Emiru and claimed Felix "needs psychological help."

The thread would go on, with many people thinking lowly of Felix. Quite a few members of the community think it’s sad of him to fixate on" tearing people down."

The current drama is turning some eyes away from streamers they used to actively follow (Image via Reddit)

The story between these streamers is far from over, with many more content creators likely to offer their own opinions on what transpired.

