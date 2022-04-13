"He's kind of a maniac, but really funny": Sykkuno reveals what it was like meeting Karl Jacobs in real life

Popular Twitch streamers and online friends Sykkuno and Karl Jacobs, along with their mutual friends, finally met each other in real life recently. The former has now shared his views on the much-awaited meet-up during a recent stream and fans love it.

"He's kind of a maniac, but really funny."

Sykkuno and Karl have been friends for a long time and often co-stream various games together, including the fan-favorite Among Us. Sykkuno, known for his gaming prowess, is also famous among fans and the streaming community for his innocent and humble nature. Most importantly, his shy personality made his real-life interaction with Karl further interesting.

Variety streamer Sykkuno describes his much-awaited meet-up with Karl Jacobs

Purple platform streamers Syk and Karl Jacobs met earlier this week with their fellow streamers/content creators, including Valkyrae, Miyoung, Quackity, TinaKitten, and others.

RAE @Valkyrae the brotherhood of the traveling soup the brotherhood of the traveling soup https://t.co/kbrJ63HMG4

Sykkuno opened up on his experience meeting Karl during one of his recent streams, featuring him playing games such as Valorant, Grand Theft Auto V, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, and more. He said:

"Yeah, it was super fun hanging out with Karl, guys. I couldn't believe that I was meeting him."

Interestingly, he had a fascinating description of the entire experience as it was the first time he was meeting Karl in real life.

"It was weird because like I've played with him so much so like I'm used to hearing his voice and I know what he looks like. But I'm not used to like... seeing him. It was crazy."

While interacting with his fans via Twitch chat and revealing what it was like to meet his friend, one fan asked a particular question relating to Karl. To which the streamer had a unique response and stated:

"Was he energetic? Karl is so funny in real life guys. He's kind of a maniac, but really funny."

He also shared a hysterical story involving all the other streamers in the video. He explained that the group had gone to a Korean barbecue restaurant to eat and nearly half the people had not used chopsticks before.

It was hilarious because they had ordered a stew passed around the table with people using a spoon to eat since no one wanted to use the chopsticks. Eventually, "the stew that traveled across the world" was coined.

Fans react to Sykkuno's hilarious comments

In a clip extracted from the original live stream, the streamers' community took to the YouTube video's comments section to share their thoughts.

Fans of both streamers loved that the two friends finally had a chance to meet in real life. The community hopes they meet again soon, leading to more hilarious incidents.

