Heavy Stubber in Warhammer 40K: Darktide - How to unlock, all weapon blessings, and more

Warhammer 40K: Darktide had a fairly successful launch a couple of weeks ago, with franchise fans enjoying some of the amazing gameplay features that came with it.

The title allows players to pick and master a class as they look to take out hordes of enemies with some overpowered weapons.

Warhammer 40K: Darktide @Darktide40K Rejects! Look what we have in store for you Rejects! Look what we have in store for you

Perhaps one of the most popular armaments in the title is the Heavy Stubber, which belongs to the Ogryn. The LMG is among the most sought-after armaments by Ogryn mains. However, unlocking it is something that many in the community are having trouble with.

Warhammer 40K: Darktide isn’t too clear on how players can get their hands on the Heavy Stubber or the Blessings that it comes with. Today’s guide, therefore, goes over how one can unlock the LMG in the game, along with all its blessings.

Reach Level 9 with Ogryn to obtain the Heavy Stubber in Warhammer 40K: Darktide

Here are a few things that you are required to do to get your hands on the Heavy Stubber in Warhammer 40K: Darktide:

You must reach Level 9 with Ogryn. It’s one of the initial requisites to be able to unlock the Heavy Stubber in the title. Hence, if you are already an Ogryn main, reaching this milestone will not be a difficult one. You will eventually reach level 9 with the class after grinding out the game for a couple of hours.

Once you have reached level 9, you must make your way to the Armory Exchange and search for the weapon. It will be listed under "Krourk Mk V Twin-Linked Heavy Stubber."

Once you have spotted it, purchase the Heavy Stubber with gold and enjoy the firepower that it comes with while taking out an entire horde of enemies. The weapon comes with increased ammo capacity. However, this will leave you vulnerable for seven seconds because of the reload animation.

All Heavy Stubber Blessings in Warhammer 40K Darktide

Here is a list of all the Blessings that you can look out for when it comes to the Heavy Stubber:

Blaze Away: Up to +2% Power while shooting.

Ceaseless Barrage: Consecutive firing over time increases Suppression.

Charmed Reload: Reload +8 Bullets on Critical Hit.

Dumdum: +1-2.5% Close Range damage on Repeated Hit. Stacks five times.

Deathspitter: +5-6.5% Power for 1-1.375 seconds on Close Range Kill.

Inspiring Barrage: Replenish 10% Toughness during Continuous Fire over a period of time. Stacks up five times.

Roaring Advance: 5-15% Movement Speed while firing.

The Heavy Stubber is one of the best weapons for the Ogryn class in the game. It will allow you to take out hordes of enemies in the blink of an eye. Its normal and special attack animations are also something that players have come to love. Hence, it’s not surprising that the LMG is in such high demand among players in Warhammer 40K: Darktide.

Esports Awards 2022 winners have been revealed. Click here to check out full list.

Poll : 0 votes