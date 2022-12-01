How does Plasteel work in Warhammer 40K: Darktide

While rare in Warhammer 40K: Darktide, Plasteel is an incredibly valuable resource. If you’re looking to use the crafting system, you will want as much Plasteel as you can get your hands on. It’s required to take a weapon from the most basic level to the final tier, Legendary.

But what exactly does it do, how much do you need to upgrade your items, and how can you find it while playing Warhammer 40K: Darktide? We have everything you need to know about this rare but valuable resource scattered across the Hive City of Tertium.

Plasteel is an invaluable asset in Warhammer 40K: Darktide

Plasteel is one of the most important resources in Warhammer 40K: Darktide, and that’s not an understatement. Without it, you cannot improve the strength of your gear, and you definitely want to do that as you slaughter the heretics.

Once you reach Level 4, the Shrine of the Omnissiah unlocks, which allows you to use it as a crafting station. Here, you can take your Curios and weapons and tinker with them. Plasteel and Diamantine are the resources the crafting station will require.

When you use the crafting station in your main hub, you’re going to need specific amounts of the resource. Each time you Consecrate a weapon in the game, it will go up a rank and increase in power. Here’s how much you need each time you Consecrate:

Plasteel required to improve your gear

White to Green: 150 Plasteel

150 Plasteel Green to Blue: 200 Plasteel and 50 Diamantine

200 Plasteel and 50 Diamantine Blue to Purple: 400 Plasteel and 150 Diamantine

400 Plasteel and 150 Diamantine Purple to Orange: 900 Plasteel and 350 Diamantine

All classes need Plasteel. But how do you find this valuable Warhammer 40K: Darktide resource? As you go through missions, it will be scattered throughout the dark corners of a stage. You should look down every pathway, passage, and dark corner of the Hive City of Tertium to find as much Plasteel as possible.

It’s also found in the yellow chests you find in the stages you are exploring and murdering your way through. It can also be found lying around on the ground, so keep a lookout for anything you can interact with.

The best part is if you gather some Plasteel in a Warhammer 40K mission, all other allies will receive that same amount. If you go alone, however, it doesn’t grant you more Plasteel, so there’s no benefit to going alone if you want to farm it.

Don’t ditch a mission early if you see lots of Plasteel, thinking you’re going to get an easy score. Plasteel isn’t given out until a mission has ended. Only then will the party receive all the resources.

Higher difficulties can grant even more Plasteel, so if you want the best rewards, you must tackle content on the Malice difficulty (Level 3). Warhammer 40K: Darktide is certainly a challenging experience, but if you want to be as powerful as possible, you will want to farm up as much Plasteel as you can.

