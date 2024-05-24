Hellblade 2 Chapter 3: Hiddenfolk puzzle guide

The Hiddenfolk people in Hellblade 2 Chapter 3 will constantly test you as Senua tries to find ways to defeat the giantess Illtaugr. The Hiddenfolk are said to have this knowledge; however, before learning, you're going to need to solve their puzzles to find them. That is easier said than done, as these can be some of the hardest puzzles in the game.

But we've got you covered. This guide will show you how to solve the Hiddenfolk puzzle in Hellblade 2 Chapter 3.

How to solve the Hiddenfolk puzzle in Hellblade 2 Chapter 3?

First Hiddenfolk Puzzle in Hellblade 2 Chapter 3

You'll need to put the stone balls in place to solve the Hiddenfolk puzzles in Hellblade 2 Chapter 3. (Image via Ninja Theory || YouTube/Zyaz King)

Right as you exit Fragrimr's house, follow the path leading down the cliff. As you continue down the path, you will come across a short stone pillar. Drop to start the puzzle.

To solve this puzzle, you have to place a stone ball on top of the central pillar. To find the stone ball, face the gate that opens and turn left to find an alternate path forward. Keep heading upwards, and you'll find the first stone ball. Picking it up will cause the world to mirror, and you will end up in a cave. All you have to do is trace your steps back to the start and place the ball on the central pillar.

Now three rings of water droplets will show up on your right. You have to concentrate on them to align them, and once they're in the right place, they'll form one big droplet. Focus on the droplet, and the rocks in front of you will disappear. Go straight and take a right to find the second stone ball, and take it back to the center to proceed to the next Hiddenfolk puzzle in Hellblade 2 Chapter 3.

Second Hiddenfolk Puzzle in Hellblade 2 Chapter 3

Using the water droplets is key to the Hiddenfolk puzzles. (Image via Ninja Theory || YouTube/Zyaz King)

Once you exit the first puzzle, you'll have to continue following the path until you come to another drop. Look for a short pillar to confirm you're in the right place. The minute you drop down into the puzzle, hang a right and head up to find your first stone ball.

The world will mirror again when you pick up the ball; just do what you did last time and place it on the central pillar. Now head back to the location of the first ball and look to your left to find water rings. You have to align them like the droplets from the last puzzle to reveal a bridge.

Cross the bridge and continue moving to find more water rings; this time, use the water rings to drop the second stone ball to the floor. Head back to the floor, focus on the last droplets, and use them to move the bridge again. With the bridge out of your way, you can now take the second stone ball.

The world will mirror whenever you pick up your first stone ball. (Image via Ninja Theory || YouTube/Zyaz King)

The third stone ball is the easiest to get. It's locked behind a gate, so you can't access it directly. There are water rings past the gate; focusing on them will allow you to change the ledges in front of you. Flip the ledges; this will move the ball to the ceiling but will also give you a ledge to climb.

Climb up and use the water to throw the stone ball back to the floor. Finally, use the water one last time to reveal the ledge and head back down to collect the last stone ball. Now you can finish the second Hiddenfolk puzzle in Hellblade 2 Chapter 3.

Third Hiddenfolk Puzzle in Hellblade 2 Chapter 3

Senua will indicate whenever you're in a puzzle's vicinity. (Image via Ninja Theory || YouTube/Maka91Productions)

Head straight from the second puzzle's gate until you come across a cave. Shortly after you crawl through the cave, you will find a lake; this is where the third Hiddenfolk Puzzle is located.

The first ball will be in your sights as soon as you approach the lake; all you have to do is grab it and take it over to the main pedestal. Once the first stone ball is in place, you will have access to water droplets, which you can use to drop the second stone ball to the floor. There is a path on your right that will lead you to the ball. Simply pick it up and take it back to the center.

Now that you're back near the water rings, you need to use them again. Afterward, backtrack to where the puzzle began, and you will notice a climbable ledge on your left. Climb up and face in the opposite direction to reveal more water rings. Using them will open up a new path.

Four Draugar will ambush you during the third puzzle in Hellblade 2 Chapter 3. (Image via Ninja Theory || YouTube/Maka91Productions)

Now face the opposite direction again and start heading away from the water rings you just used. You will eventually come across a ledge on the right; use this to get onto the path you just revealed. Now, once you reach the end of the path, use the water rings to move the rocks blocking your way. Deal with the draugar that ambush you to continue.

Now backtrack down the path where you were just ambushed, and use the rings in front of you to flip the path. Head in the opposite direction of the central pillars to find a new route; go straight and hang a right; you will come across a rock and crawl under it. Now you can follow the main path to pick up the third ball.

Once the ball is in your hands use the ledge on the right to head back to the main floor. This will finish the third and final Hiddenfolk puzzle in Hellblade 2 Chapter 3.

