Following the announcement of the second Automaton invasion in Helldivers 2, another transmission came out of Super Earth. This was an encrypted message written in binary, which directly translated to "Where is Karl?". The Ministry of Truth was quick to delete the message and stated that it was an illegal Automaton broadcast.

That said, the community has already started to draw up their theories and is coming up with different meanings behind the message. Some even believe that it could be hinting at a possible crossover with Deep Rock Galactic, who even replied to the encrypted message. Let's take a closer look at the events that played out.

Note: This article is speculative in nature.

What is the meaning behind the Helldivers 2 encrypted message?

The story takes another twist as the Ministry of Truth also dispels all talk of their hidden message being an Illegal Automaton transmission. Instead, it is now being claimed that the message came due to a minor systems fault. Helldivers were also asked to completely disregard the message.

The developers at Arrowhead Game Studios have lied to us in the past, so there's no telling whether they're being honest right now or not. The people have been trying to figure out who this Karl character is, and some believe they've found the answer. The encrypted message from the Ministry of Truth got a reply from the developers of Deep Rock Galactic.

They replied in binary and wrote, "We don't know either". The two games have been mentioned together a lot of times this past month. A heated debate between co-op enthusiasts also led to a lot of discussions on the two games, and a Deep Rock Galactic developer also proposed a collaboration.

Is an HD2 x Deep Rock Galactic collaboration in the books? (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || X/@Helldivers2HQ)

We could be seeing the beginning of an awesome partnership. However, not everyone is convinced by this. Some also believe that Karl could be a figure similar to Joel in Helldivers 2. Alternatively, the community is also suggesting that Karl could be a prominent figure in the Ministry of Truth, and the Automatons want to take them away from Super Earth.

Whatever the case may be, it would serve everyone well to not trust the words of Super Earth. For a body that is named "the Ministry of Truth," the people behind it have already lied to us an awful lot. So, until the full picture comes to light, it would be best to stay cautious and focus on killing Automatons who are currently wreaking havoc on Cyberstan.

