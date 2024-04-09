Is the LAS-16 Sickle in Helldivers 2 worth it?

The LAS-16 Sickle in Helldivers 2 is one of the new weapons that arrived with the Cutting Edge Warbond. The weapon can be found on the first page of the new Warbond and costs just 20 medals to unlock. For such a cheap price, yes, it is a solid option, and more people should pick it up. However, just how good is the LAS-16 Sickle in Helldivers 2?

This article will show you whether the LAS-16 Sickle in Helldivers 2 is worth it or not.

Is it worth it to use the LAS-16 Sickle in Helldivers 2?

The LAS-16 Sickle in Helldivers 2 can be used at any range (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/LoadedCrysis)

Damage - 55 or 690 per second

55 or 690 per second Fire Limit - 9

9 Fire Rate - 750RPM

750RPM Spare Heat Sinks - 6

The LAS-16 Sickle is an automatic weapon that allows you to open fire on your enemies without issue. It excels when used for close- to mid-range encounters, and can even get the job done from longer ranges. Moreover, as long as you're managing the weapon's heat, you can use it as much as you want without the need to reload.

Even if the weapon does overheat, players have six spare heat sinks, which is, a generous amount. However, the LAS-16 Sickle doesn't come without its flaws. The weapon's reload animation is a bit longer and can leave you vulnerable in unfavorable situations. This weapon is also a little inaccurate while you're hip-firing.

So, if you're looking to go for headshots, scope in to make the weapon more precise and reliable. Moreover, it only comes with Light Armor Penetrating. So, if you're looking to take on some of the better-protected enemies like the Hulks and Chargers in Helldivers 2, you're better off using an SG-225 Breaker or the AR-23 Liberator Penetrator.

The LAS-16 Sickle can be deadly in the right hands (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/LoadedCrysis)

However, keep in mind that the SG-225 Breaker is one of the best weapons in the game. So, the LAS-16 Sickle, which only costs 20 medals to unlock, is worth it and can carry you through some incredibly tough times. If you're planning on using this weapon regularly, you will need to learn how to manage its heat.

This is easily done since a glance at the heat gauge will tell you exactly when to stop firing. Moreover, it is incredibly easy to manage this weapon's heat on Icy planets. The LAS-16 Sickle in Helldivers 2 also deals increased damage while you're fighting in the cold. In summation, this weapon is deadly and worth it in the long run.

