The Helldivers 2 weapons meta is constantly changing, thanks to the developers at Arrowhead Game Studios. Ever since the game was released, developers have continued to add new content to the game. Moreover, numerous weapons undergo balancing changes that are implemented almost every week.

However, not every weapon has been addressed as of now, and some are in desperate need of some balancing. Here are five Helldivers 2 weapons that need to undergo some modifications.

5 Helldivers 2 weapons that need changes next

1) AR-23 Liberator

The AR-23 Liberator is the first weapon you get your hands on in Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/TOMMYBOY601)

Damage - 55

55 Ammo Capacity - 45

45 Weapon Traits - Light Armor Penetrating

The AR-23 Liberator is your default weapon when you start Helldivers 2. While it is a good assault rifle that can get you through some tough times, its damage numbers leave a lot to be desired.

The AR-23 can make short work of most fodder enemies, making it excellent at crowd control. However, its damage figures need to be buffed because it can't hold up to any real threats like the Hulks in Helldivers 2.

2) R-63 Diligence

The R-63 Diligence is excellent for mid- to long-range encounters (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/Backburner)

Damage - 112

112 Ammo Capacity - 20

20 Weapon Traits - Light Armor Penetrating

If you're looking to fight from a distance, you cannot go wrong with the R-63 Diligence in your hand. This gun can shred through most enemies thanks to its high damage. However, all that damage is traded off for its low ammo capacity. The R-63 can only get off 20 shots before you have to reload it again.

This aspect needs to be buffed. If you're looking to play a support role and help your team from a distance, the constant reloads can get a bit annoying. This makes other weapons seem like a better choice. A few extra bullets and a small bump in damage will go a long way toward making the R-63 a solid weapon.

3) SG-225 Breaker

The SG-225 Breaker is too good at mid-range encounters (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/TheUntouchableWolf)

Damage - 330

330 Ammo Capacity - 13

13 Weapon Traits - Light Armor Penetrating

Now, the SG-225 Breaker is easily one of the best weapons to equip. However, the problem here is that it's too good. While it is common sense that a shotgun should dominate at close range, the SG-225 even excels at midrange.

You can easily set yourself up a little farther away from your enemies and eat through their ranks with this weapon. This makes the SG-225 Breaker a little unbalanced. Developers should buff the weapon's damage at close range while nerfing its viability from mid-range.

This will bring a much-needed balance to the meta, and more people will opt for the marksman weapons for encounters that are not happening at close range.

4) AR-23P Liberator Penetrator

The AR-23 Liberator Penetrator should feel like more of an upgrade (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/TheUntouchableWolf)

Damage - 45

45 Ammo Capacity - 30

30 Weapon Traits - Medium Armor Penetrating

The AR-23 Liberator Penetrator is supposed to be a direct upgrade to the default weapon, the AR-23 Liberator. However, as far as upgrades go, it doesn't feel like one. While the Medium Armor Penetrating is a nice trait to have, the damage numbers don't do a lot of justice to this weapon.

The developers at Arrowhead Game Studios should look to buff the damage and fire rate of the AR-23 Liberator Penetrator. This will make it an actual upgrade to the original and shake things up in the Helldivers 2 meta.

5) LAS-5 Scythe

The LAS-5 Scythe needs more stopping power to be viable (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/TheUntouchableWolf)

Damage - 300 (per second)

300 (per second) Ammo Capacity - 8

8 Weapon Traits - Light Armor Penetrating, Beam, Heat

The LAS-5 Scythe should by all rights be one of the best weapons in the game. Given it boasts infinite usage is an amazing trait, however, the gun doesn't fare well against any kind of armor. So, you cannot expect to dominate the Automatons and Armored Terminids like the Bile Titans with this weapon.

The gun should have some sort of stun mechanic that helps players manage its heat better. This will also allow for better crowd control since you'll be able to stop enemies in their tracks and avoid getting overwhelmed.

