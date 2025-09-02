  • home icon
  • Helldivers 2 Into The Unjust Update release countdown: Start time for all regions

By Matthew Wilkins
Published Sep 02, 2025 07:35 GMT
Helldivers 2 Into The Unjust Update release countdown (Image via Sony)
The Helldivers 2 Into The Unjust Update is nearly here, and with it, brave Helldivers will begin their descent onto Hive Worlds. Their mission: find the source of the Terminids and eliminate them once and for all (or at least fuel propaganda that Super Earth is winning the Galactic War).

With the combined might of Helljumpers, the Gloom won't know what hit it, and while new subterranean variants of Termininds will pose a threat, there's nothing a few Democratic heavy armor-penetrating rounds can't fix. That being said, here is the Helldivers 2 Into The Unjust Update release countdown for all regions.

Helldivers 2 Into The Unjust Update release countdown

The current Major Order will end at 12:30 PM ET (Image via Sony)
As with all major updates, including the last one (Helldivers 2 x Halo ODST), the usual release time is 5 am ET. However, taking into account that a Major Order is still active in-game, which will last until 12:30 pm ET, logically speaking, the content for the Helldivers 2 Into The Unjust Update could only go live after it concludes.

This is because the Major Order involves establishing a forward operating base inside the Gloom. Only after this has been established can Super Earth give the go-ahead for Destroyers to push deeper into the Gloom. But, keeping aside realism, perhaps players will be able to dive onto Hive Worlds at the usual time.

On that note, here's when the Helldivers 2 Into The Unjust Update releases across all major time zones:

  • Los Angeles: 2 am PDT
  • Rio De Janeiro: 6 am GMT-3
  • London:10 am GMT+1
  • Stockholm: 11 am GMT+2
  • Seoul and Tokyo: 6 pm KST/GMT+9
  • Sydney: 7 pm AEST
What to expect from the Helldivers 2 Into The Unjust Update?

Aside from the upcoming Dust Devils Premium Warbond that will launch on September 4, 2025, there will be two new mission types. One will involve the search and destruction of the Hive Lung(s), while the other will involve escorting a mobile oil rig (looks like they took notes from Deep Rock Galactic) to extract oil.

That aside, there will be four (five?) new Terminids to contend with. There's also something massive moving underground, but Super Earth has no intel on that yet. It is advised that you wear some brown pants on your first deployment onto Hive Worlds and carry as much anti-armor equipment as you can.

