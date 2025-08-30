Farming Rare Samples in Helldivers 2 is quite challenging and time consuming. While they spawn on nearly every planet, locating the exact spot can be difficult. However, you can expect to yield more such samples in certain places. It's important to note that you can only find rare samples if you play on a difficulty level of 4 or higher. As the difficulty level increases, the chances of acquiring more such samples also increase.

This article guides you on how to get Rare Samples in Helldivers 2.

Farm Rare Samples in Helldivers 2

Rare Samples are easily identifiable by their white square symbol with a cut on the bottom left. They mainly appear as specific red rocks and yellow flowers in various locations, typically at the edges of main and side objectives. The quickest way to farm these Samples is to join a squad and jump on a Biltz: Search and Destroy (Terminid Mission) at Tier 5 or above.

A still of the title's gameplay (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Since this mission only takes 12 minutes, you can find many such samples easily near the bug holes or while destroying automaton fabricators. Another option is to explore Points of Interest (POIs). In this title, there are various POIs across different missions, so keep an eye out for them to collect such Samples.

There’s also a secret way to farm such samples much more easily. This method involves joining a Retrieve Essential Personnel mission with a squad, in which players can get nearly 30 rare samples on difficulty level 7 and 17 samples on difficulty level 5.

Search for POIs to farm such samples (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Use the SC-30 Trailblazer scout armor before jumping into the mission, or ask your squad member to equip it. This armor, when pinged on the map, generates radar scans every 2 seconds, revealing enemies. Sometimes, it also highlights minor Points of Interest where you can discover a good number of Rare Samples.

It is still unknown whether it's a bug, but you can actually know the exact locations of POIs while marking on the mini map. In this way, you can start searching for samples. Even if you fail the mission, the ship will arrive to extract you along with all the samples you have collected. Keep in mind that you will face a ton of enemies during the mission.

