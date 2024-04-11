Is the ARC-12 Blitzer in Helldivers 2 worth it?

The ARC-12 Blitzer in Helldivers 2 was introduced along with the Cutting Edge Warbond, the SG-8P Punisher Plasma, and the LAS-16 Sickle. This energy-type shotgun does a ton of damage to opponents in the game but doesn't come without its drawbacks. And for 370 medals, the weapon is not worth it.

Let's take a closer look at the ARC-12 Blitzer in Helldivers 2 and why it is not worth obtaining in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Why is the ARC-12 Blitzer in Helldivers 2 not worth the money?

The ARC-12 Blitzer in Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios | YouTube/ Flip Force Gaming)

Damage - 250

250 Ammo Capacity - Infinite

Infinite Fire Rate - 30

The ARC-12 Blitzer in Helldivers 2 packs quite a punch, and its damage is just what you'd expect from a weapon that costs 370 Medals. It shoots electricity arcs similar to the Arc Thrower. However, it has a poor fire rate.

The ARC-12 Blitzer can be found on the third page of the Helldivers 2 Cutting Edge Warbond. It acts like a pump-action shotgun and takes a ton of time to chamber. This will often leave you vulnerable in fights.

Moreover, the ARC-12 Blitzer can't do much against any enemy that has medium armor. This is surely disappointing. However, it does have a couple of good qualities, like infinite ammo. If you have someone covering you, it is very easy to just fire away and eliminate hordes of bots and bugs.

Another positive is that this weapon can tag multiple targets at once. However, that isn't exactly a reliable mechanic. More often than not, you will find yourself unable to even hit two targets at once. The gun will randomly target a single enemy out of an entire group. There are also times when the arc doesn't fire if an enemy gets too close to you. This was a problem with the Arc Thrower as well.

The ARC-12 Blitzer isn't always reliable (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/Swifty Unknown)

For something that costs 370 medals, the ARC-12 Thrower in Helldivers 2 is definitely not worth it. There are many weapons that you can use in its place. In fact, the Cutting Edge Warbond also comes with the Helldivers 2 LAS-16 Sickle which is a much better option and will only cost you 20 medals.

The SG-225 Breaker is another excellent alternative for close-range encounters and is easily one of the best weapons in the game.

