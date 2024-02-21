Helldivers 2 "Major Order not progressing" error: Possible fixes and reasons

The Helldivers 2 "Major Order not progressing" error has started to make the rounds and has caused an uproar within the community. Major Orders in Helldivers 2 are special missions; completing them results in bonus objectives and awards. However, the game won't properly track your progress if you've encountered this issue.

This article will provide some workarounds for the "Major Order not progressing" error.

How to fix the Helldivers 2 "Major Order not progressing" error

Here are some workarounds for the "Major Order not progressing" error (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@HylianH3ro)

While the developers work on a permanent fix, the community has come together to provide each other with some solutions. Listed below are all the possible fixes for the Helldivers 2 "Major Order not progressing" error:

Restart the game - A simple restart can, more often than not, fix this issue for most players.

- A simple restart can, more often than not, fix this issue for most players. Replay previous missions - It has been found that replaying older missions improves tracking reliability.

- It has been found that replaying older missions improves tracking reliability. Check for patches - You might not be on the game's latest patch. If this is the case, update your copy to the latest patch.

- You might not be on the game's latest patch. If this is the case, update your copy to the latest patch. Play co-op - Playing co-op missions with a friend has reportedly improved the tracking reliability for several players.

- Playing co-op missions with a friend has reportedly improved the tracking reliability for several players. Complete all defense missions - The main issue with the Helldivers 2 "Major Order not progressing" is progress tracking. So, completing all the missions forces the game to track your progress and is the most sure-shot way of fixing this issue.

Completing additional missions is also an excellent way to trigger progress tracking in Helldivers 2; the defense campaigns against the Automatons are excellent for this. Let's take a look at why you've encountered this error.

Why is the Helldivers 2 "Major Order not progressing" error occurring?

Helldivers 2 has some really impressive visuals (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@HylianH3ro)

For the time being, there is no apparent reason for this error to plague the game. However, it has been noticed that the Helldivers 2 "Major Order not progressing" error triggers more frequently after you complete a defense mission. Moreover, the community has noticed that not properly logging off triggers this error.

So, players must ensure they have a stable internet connection and avoid forcing the app to close if this issue has been hindering their experience. There has been no official word from the developers on when a fix can be expected, so the abovementioned workarounds and fixes are all you have at the moment.

