Helldivers 2 update sneakily adds new ship upgrades

The newest Helldivers 2 update came with the Democratic Detonation Warbond, finally introducing new weapons and cosmetics. But that's not all; the update also came with new ship upgrades, which the community wasn't expecting. The game's developers keep adding content without warning, and the new ship upgrades are their most recent sneaky addition.

Let's take a look at all the ship upgrades that came out in the new Helldivers 2 update.

Note: Parts of the article are based on the author's opinion.

All new ship upgrades in Helldivers 2 update

Superior Packing Methodology is an amazing upgrade (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/SwanyPlaysGames)

Six ship upgrades were released with the new Helldivers 2 update, one for each module:

Blast Absorption: Explosion damage taken by sentries is reduced by 50%.

Explosion damage taken by sentries is reduced by 50%. Circuit Expansion: Any lightning arc fired from either a weapon or a turret will hit one additional enemy before disappearing.

Any lightning arc fired from either a weapon or a turret will hit one additional enemy before disappearing. XXL Weapons Bay: All Eagle stratagems that drop bombs will now come with one extra bomb.

All Eagle stratagems that drop bombs will now come with one extra bomb. Enhanced Combustion: Fire damage caused by any kind of stratagem will now deal 25% more damage.

Fire damage caused by any kind of stratagem will now deal 25% more damage. Atmospheric Monitoring: Orbital HE barrage spread will now be 15% more compact.

Orbital HE barrage spread will now be 15% more compact. Superior Packing Methodology: All weapon refills from resupply boxes will now grant the maximum number of magazines that one can carry.

These new upgrades will surely result in a lot of mayhem on the battlefield, especially now that the Automatons have returned. The best upgrades out of the bunch have to be XXL Weapons Bay and Superior Packing Methodology.

While XXL Weapons Bay will allow you to drop one additional Eagle bomb on your enemies, Superior Packing Methodology will help you rain down fire without caution. However, all the upgrades released with the new Helldivers 2 update cannot be unlocked until you acquire the previous upgrade in all the modules.

You can carry an additional Eagle bomb with the XXL Weapons Bay upgrade (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/SwanyPlaysGames)

This is done through samples, so it wouldn't hurt to go out and collect samples in Helldivers 2 before you decide to go ahead with your upgrades. Thankfully, the additions made this time aren't like the last ones.

Previously, the developers at Arrowhead Game Studios openly denied the existence of flying bugs in Helldivers 2. However, players ran into Shriekers just a few hours after their announcement.

Check out our other articles covering Helldivers 2:

Helldivers 2 beginner tips || How to change difficulty in HD2 || How to level up fast in HD2