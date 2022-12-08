Henna Berry locations in Genshin Impact: Top farming spots and route

Genshin Impact's 3.3 update recently released the brand new 4-star character, Faruzan, who is a Bow user and a buffer for all Anemo DPS units. Players who summoned her from the recent Phase I event wish banners would most likely be interested in her ascension.

One of the requirements to ascend Faruzan is Henna Berry, a special Local Specialty that's found exclusively in Sumeru's desert regions. Easy to spot thanks to its vibrant crimson color, this ascension material is only found on cacti in Sumeru's deserts and always grows in groups of two or three. This article will outline some fast and efficient farming routes to collect Henna Berries for Faruzan's ascension in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.3: Henna Berry farming route and spots for Faruzan's ascension

In total, players will need to farm 168 Henna Berries from Sumeru's desert regions to ascend Faruzan to level 90. Unfortunately, only 80 Henna Berries can be harvested at a time. Once harvested, Genshin Impact players will have to wait 48 hours for the Henna Berries to respawn. Players will have to go through this farming route thrice to collect the required amount.

Players will be able to find all 80 spawn locations of the local specialty in the interactive map shown above. While following this route, players should definitely use characters such as Tighnari and Nahida.

Tighnari has an ascension passive that allows him to mark harvestable items on the minimap when they're close to him. Nahida, on the other hand, can collect harvestable items, such as Henna Berries, using her Elemental Skill (hold version).

Aaru Village

Henna Berry spawn locations in Aaru Village (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players should begin their farming process in Aaru Village. A total of 19 Henna Berry spawn locations can be found in this region.

While players can choose to follow the spawn locations randomly, the most efficient route to follow would be to start from the topmost teleport waypoint and make your way down to the bottom.

Land of Upper Setekh

Henna Berry spawn locations in Land of Upper Setekh (Image via HoYoverse)

After Aaru Village, you must head to the Land of Upper Setekh to continue farming Henna Berries. This area covers the southeastern region of the Sumeru desert and boasts over 26 spawn locations for Henna Berries.

Genshin Impact players are advised to start with waypoints that are closer to multiple spawn locations of these Local Specialties and later head to the ones that spawn further away.

The Dune of Magma

Henna Berry spawn locations in Dune of Magma (Image via HoYoverse)

Once players have collected all the Henna Berries from the previous portion of the Sumeru desert, Genshin Impact players must head to The Dunes of Magma next. As shown in the picture above, they can harvest Henna Berries from a total of 11 spawn locations here.

The Dune of Carouses

Henna Berry spawn locations in Dune of Carouses (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, Genshin Impact players need to harvest the remaining Henna Berries from The Dune of Carouses. A total of 22 spawn locations can be found in this region of the Sumeru desert. You're advised to start with the Statue of the Seven and make your way to the domain on the left side shown in the picture above.

Besides Candance, Faruzan is the only other character that requires the Local Speciality Henna Berry for her max ascension. Players who have already ascended Candace may be familiar with these routes.

