HLE vs Gen.G League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split: head-to-head, livestream details and more

The first match on the final day of week two at League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split is set to be a clash between Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) and Gen.G. This is a game that is bound to be interesting simply on account of the quality of the two teams.

On one side, the HLE superteam is going through some rough patches but has three world champions on the roster. On the other hand, there is Gen.G, a team that has grown significantly weaker this season but has the skills to go all the way.

So it is safe to say neither team is in the best form, which means a win here can help boost the confidence for both. Hence, fans can expect a lot of aggressive plays with several nail-biting moments.

Preview of HLE vs. Gen.G at League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split

Predictions

HLE had a poor start to the League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split. The team currently has Zeka, Viper, and Kingen, three players who are world champions. However, the team is still struggling simply because of the lack of a good jungler.

Clid is a very average jungler and has been extremely poor since the first day of the LCK. He is getting rolled over by every other jungler in the entire league, which in turn, is making it very difficult for the rest of the players to do anything.

The only games HLE has won so far are due to the heroics of Zeka and Viper. Fans are already saying that HLE will have to change its jungler if the team is serious about competing.

On the other hand, Gen. G had a decent start to the LCK. This team showed some moments of brilliance, but overall the flair from 2022 is gone. This is because Ruler has left the botlane, and the team has become much weaker.

Despite that, Gen.G remains a force to be reckoned with, as Chovy and Peanut are performing well. This year, the biggest problem for Gen.G is the lack of a proactive player who can make aggressive plays.

Chovy, despite all his talent, is relatively passive as he loves to farm and get his items before fighting. This can be counter-productive sometimes, leading to the team being affected in the long run.

Regardless, this clash between Gen.G and HLE should be close, with the former grabbing a hard-fought victory against the latter.

Head-to-Head

HLE and Gen.G have faced each other 17 times in the past, with the former grabbing five victories while the latter grabbing 12. This year will mark their 18th match-up.

Previous Results

Previously, HLE played against KT Rolster at League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split and lost the match 2-0.

On the other hand, Gen. G played against Fredit Brion and grabbed an easy 2-0 victory.

League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split Rosters

HLE:

Kingen

Clid

Zeka

Viper

Life

Gen.G:

Doran

Peanut

Chovy

Peyz

Delight

Livestream Details

Gen.G vs. HLE will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split on January 29, 2023, at 11:30 AM IST/10 PM PST (January 28).

