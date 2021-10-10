HLE vs PSG Talon League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head, live stream details, and more

Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) and PSG (Paris Saint Germain) Talon face each other in the third match on the second day of League of Legends Worlds 2021.

HLE made it into the group stages after qualifying through the play-in stage at League of Legends Worlds 2021. On the other hand, PSG Talon dominated through every team in the PCS summer split and breezed their way into the Worlds 2021 group stages.

All details regarding predictions, head-to-head and live stream related information have been covered below in-depth.

HLE vs PSG Talon at League of Legends Worlds 2021: All you need to know

Predictions

HLE had a rough summer split in the LCK 2021 season, and they barely sneaked into the play-in stage after losing to T1 in the regional qualifier finals. However, once the play-in stages started, they peaked up their form and qualified for the group stages.

PSG Talon was the strongest team in the PCS 2021 season, and in truth, no other group stood a chance. Therefore, they had an effortless victory, and they qualified for Worlds without much competition.

HLE is the stronger team here as both HLE and PSG Talon relies a lot on individual performances. However, when it comes to HLE, Chovy is better, even though Maple might put up some competition in the match. Therefore, HLE should come out as the victor in this match.

Head-to-Head results

HLE and PSG Talon have never faced each other in a professional League of Legends match in the past.

When and where to watch

HLE vs PSG Talon will be live broadcast on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games. The match will also be available to watch on the official website of lol esports. League of Legends fan can catch the telecast on October 12, 2021.

Previous results

HLE’s previous matches were against Infinity, LNG, PEACE and RED Canids at League of Legends Worlds 2021. They only lost to LNG and won all of the other games quite easily.

PSG Talon’s previous match was against Beyond Gaming in the finals of the PCS 2021 season, and they managed to win that series 3-2.

Rosters of both the teams

HLE

Lee “DuDu” Dong-Ju

Park “Morgan” Gi-tae

Kim “Miller” Jeong-hyeon

Kim “yoHan” Yo-han

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon

Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu

Oh “Vsta” Hyo-seong

PSG Talon

Su “Hanabi” Chia-Hsiang

Kim “River” Dong-woo

Huang “Maple” Yi-Tang

Wong “Unified” Chun Kit

Ling “Kaiwing” Kai Wing

Note: These are early predictions for future games and therefore the immediate results of Worlds 2021 have not been taken into account.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

