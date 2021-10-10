×
Create
Notifications

HLE vs PSG Talon League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head, live stream details, and more

PSG Talon vs Hanwha Life Esports: Predictions, head-to-head, live stream details and more (Image via League of Legends)
PSG Talon vs Hanwha Life Esports: Predictions, head-to-head, live stream details and more (Image via League of Legends)
Rishov "Vergil" Mukherjee
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 10, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Feature

Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) and PSG (Paris Saint Germain) Talon face each other in the third match on the second day of League of Legends Worlds 2021.

HLE made it into the group stages after qualifying through the play-in stage at League of Legends Worlds 2021. On the other hand, PSG Talon dominated through every team in the PCS summer split and breezed their way into the Worlds 2021 group stages.

Well that settles it then...
See you very soon @HLEofficial AHEM I mean CHOVY LIFE ESPORTS😈 #WORLDS2021 #PCS #LOL https://t.co/FxcZm4GCKd

All details regarding predictions, head-to-head and live stream related information have been covered below in-depth.

HLE vs PSG Talon at League of Legends Worlds 2021: All you need to know

Predictions

HLE had a rough summer split in the LCK 2021 season, and they barely sneaked into the play-in stage after losing to T1 in the regional qualifier finals. However, once the play-in stages started, they peaked up their form and qualified for the group stages.

PSG Talon was the strongest team in the PCS 2021 season, and in truth, no other group stood a chance. Therefore, they had an effortless victory, and they qualified for Worlds without much competition.

Thank you the UNKILLABLE DEMON KING 👑 @faker and @T1LoL for the jersey swap 👕 HUMBLED 🙇🙇#PSG #ICICESTPARIS #LOL https://t.co/mSsQz3kr4e

HLE is the stronger team here as both HLE and PSG Talon relies a lot on individual performances. However, when it comes to HLE, Chovy is better, even though Maple might put up some competition in the match. Therefore, HLE should come out as the victor in this match.

Head-to-Head results

HLE and PSG Talon have never faced each other in a professional League of Legends match in the past.

When and where to watch

HLE vs PSG Talon will be live broadcast on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games. The match will also be available to watch on the official website of lol esports. League of Legends fan can catch the telecast on October 12, 2021.

Previous results

HLE’s previous matches were against Infinity, LNG, PEACE and RED Canids at League of Legends Worlds 2021. They only lost to LNG and won all of the other games quite easily.

PSG Talon’s previous match was against Beyond Gaming in the finals of the PCS 2021 season, and they managed to win that series 3-2.

Rosters of both the teams

HLE

  • Lee “DuDu” Dong-Ju
  • Park “Morgan” Gi-tae
  • Kim “Miller” Jeong-hyeon
  • Kim “yoHan” Yo-han
  • Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon
  • Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu
  • Oh “Vsta” Hyo-seong
FIORA MID FOR CHOVY! #Worlds2021 https://t.co/CxlX4eyDnB

PSG Talon

  • Su “Hanabi” Chia-Hsiang
  • Kim “River” Dong-woo
  • Huang “Maple” Yi-Tang
  • Wong “Unified” Chun Kit
  • Ling “Kaiwing” Kai Wing

Also Read

Note: These are early predictions for future games and therefore the immediate results of Worlds 2021 have not been taken into account.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Who will come out on top between Maple and Chovy?

HLE

PSG Talon

Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी