Hogwarts Legacy and Dead Space get discounted before release: Here's how to grab the games at sale price

The latest eBay discount offer is a delight for those who have been waiting for the release of Hogwarts Legacy and Dead Space and are pondering whether they should pre-order the titles. The upcoming hotly anticipated titles can now be purchased at a large discount on the website from the seller The Game Collection.

With numerous delays arising from the developers' wish to deliver the best possible experience, Hogwarts Legacy will finally see the light of day later this year in February. Dead Space will arrive before the wizarding world RPG with a release date set for January 27, 2023.

This article jots down how players can avail of this discount if they wish to pre-order either of these titles at the slashed price. One thing to note is that it is clearly mentioned on the listing page for the titles that they will not post their orders to the United States of America, with the coverage for the orders limited to the United Kingdom.

Players can currently pre-order Hogwarts Legacy and Dead Space at a heavily discounted price on eBay

eBay is currently providing a 15% discount on selected sellers for its customers to avail of and buy what they wish to. The same can be applied in the case of pre-ordering either of the aforementioned titles when bought from the seller The Game Collection.

The code for the eBay 15% discount is NEW15. Buyers will have to copy and use this promo code while checking out their orders. Once applied correctly, this will slash the prices by about £20 off their listed price. Interested players do need to keep in mind that this discount offer will expire on January 9, according to eBay's official page.

The discounted prices for both the titles and their platforms are as follows:

Dead Space

Hogwarts Legacy

Given the original price of the upcoming wizarding world RPG, especially the Deluxe Edition, this is an amazing price for those who wish to pre-order it. The Deluxe Edition provides players with 72-hour early access to the title, meaning Potterheads with this edition will get to start wizarding on February 7 instead of February 10.

Pre-ordering will also net players the Onyx Hippogriff mount. In addition to this, those who pre-order the game for their PlayStation 5 will get their hands on the Felix Felicis Potion recipe. The 'Liquid Luck' potion is a highly-sought after item that Potterheads are well aware of. To learn more about the PlayStation exclusives of wizarding title, one can check out this article.

In the case of the long-awaited Dead Space, the 15% discount off the original price of £58.95 makes it a lucrative offer that will likely convince those who are wondering if they should pre-order the title. Developed by Motive Studio and published by Electronic Arts, the game will be a remake of the 2008 title.

Poll : 0 votes