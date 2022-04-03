"Just release the game already": Hogwarts Legacy's latest tease has fans restless for official release date

Before March, Hogwarts Legacy fans had been waiting for more than a year for new information since the reveal trailer dropped back in 2020. It looks like they will have to wait a little longer as last month's dedicated State of Play announced the release period to be Holiday 2022. But fans are getting impatient with each passing day.

The 14 minutes of PS5 gameplay that was showcased in the gameplay reveal at the State of Play featured a wizarding world teeming with magic - fleshed out Hogwarts, colorful characters, spell potions and fantastic beasts. Ever since the gameplay reveal was dropped, players have constantly marked their impatience by asking the developers to release the game quickly.

Holiday 2022 is still some time away as fans impatiently wait for the release of Hogwarts Legacy

One of the most popular complaints from fans regarding the game and its release is the lack of a release date. Even though a broad period has been announced and players can guess the months, they would still prefer to learn when exactly the game is going to be released.

Sim She @she_sim @HogwartsLegacy All good and well but when is a reasonable time frame to expect this game? Can 2022 be narrowed down a smidge? @HogwartsLegacy All good and well but when is a reasonable time frame to expect this game? Can 2022 be narrowed down a smidge?

ASGARDIAN-VP @AsgardianVP 🪄Slytherin @HogwartsLegacy We're all here, we are all waiting and standing together until release... then it's an all out war with the other houses..🪄Slytherin @HogwartsLegacy We're all here, we are all waiting and standing together until release... then it's an all out war with the other houses.. 🐍🪄Slytherin https://t.co/W9HMtsJoHc

🪄 Tom Gardiner 🪄 @tomgardineruk @HogwartsLegacy im so excited. Honestly I'm probably not the only one just wishing 2022 away to get to the release date. @HogwartsLegacy im so excited. Honestly I'm probably not the only one just wishing 2022 away to get to the release date.

Some have even gone further to envision that it is already Holiday 2022, that the game has been released and that they are playing the game.

Despite the humorous hues and cries of players wanting the game as quickly as possible, the general consensus among the community is that the developers are doing an excellent job at rendering the wizarding world in Hogwarts Legacy and they should take their time to polish every aspect.

For a game this big, bugs and glitches would be a common nuisance and those need to be ironed out before launch.

beepboop @boterokelsey06 @HogwartsLegacy @AvalancheWb @wbgames THIS GAME IS A MASTERPIECE AND ITS A SIGN TO KEEP GOING! Don’t take too long tho🧙🏻‍♀️ 🥹 @PortkeyGames This is just beautiful it’s killing me!! PLEASE TAKE YOUR TIME IN POLISHING AND GIVING IT YOUR ALL!THIS GAME IS A MASTERPIECE AND ITS A SIGN TO KEEP GOING! Don’t take too long tho🧙🏻‍♀️ @HogwartsLegacy @AvalancheWb @wbgames @PortkeyGames This is just beautiful it’s killing me!! PLEASE TAKE YOUR TIME IN POLISHING AND GIVING IT YOUR ALL!✨THIS GAME IS A MASTERPIECE AND ITS A SIGN TO KEEP GOING! Don’t take too long tho🧙🏻‍♀️✨🥹

beepboop @boterokelsey06 @HogwartsLegacy @AvalancheWb @wbgames @PortkeyGames Polishing towards The graphics and combat system. Juicing up the appearance of the spells and blasts with fuller and radiating color and sparks and that magic element. You’ve got it in the bag🤩 @HogwartsLegacy @AvalancheWb @wbgames @PortkeyGames Polishing towards The graphics and combat system. Juicing up the appearance of the spells and blasts with fuller and radiating color and sparks and that magic element. You’ve got it in the bag🤩✨

Furthermore, if the developers peek at the subreddit of Hogwarts Legacy, they will find multiple discussions, speculations, and expectations that players have from the upcoming title. Having Quidditch and co-op will be a big deal, while others have discussed various gameplay mechanics, easter eggs, maps and more.

Talking about the story of the game, the official website describes it as:

"Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world, single-player, action role-playing videogame (RPG) set in the 1800s wizarding world. The story has players experiencing life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry like never before, as they live the unwritten and embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world."

Players will be able to customize their witches or wizards, choose the house they wish to be in, learn their magic by attending various classes and interacting with other students in the castle. From the looks of it, Hogwarts will be huge, with mysteries and puzzles scattered across.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. https://t.co/Lw84hs1Pdx

The central plotline of the game revolves around the resurgence of Ancient Magic that the player's character will be able to harness and utilize. There is also an impending goblin rebellion that threatens the peace of the wizarding world. Hogwarts Legacy is already slated to be one of the biggest games of the past few years. Potterheads will be eagerly awaiting a release date.

