"Imagine the hypocrisy": Fans react to discussions regarding Hogwarts Legacy being banned on popular forum

The controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling and her problematic stance has spilt onto discussions regarding Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming RPG from Avalanche and Warner Bros. More than a year after it was first revealed back in September 2020, the game is officially slated to come out in 2022. To that end, fans were also treated to a dedicated State of Play last month.
Rowling's stance regarding trans issues has already made her a contentious topic in conversations regarding her IP, with many choosing to abstain from engaging with Harry Potter altogether. Now it turns out that something similar is also happening in the popular forum ResetEra.
Controversy over J.K. Rowling's beliefs is affecting discussions regarding Hogwarts Legacy
@RoninRakurai's tweet contained two screenshots that showed discussions relating to Hogwarts Legacy has been banned and is being avoided on the popular platform ResetEra. The online forum decided against having threads on the game back in February last year after allegations against the lead designer who was associated with the title surfaced.
For @RoninRakurai, this blanket ban on the matter has a tinge of hypocrisy because it essentially affects the developers of the game who have been pouring in their hard work over the years to perfect Hogwarts Legacy.
A number of people who want to play the game even though they do not support Rowling's opinion, wish to do so because they want to support the developers and their work.
For others, the world of Harry Potter has been one of diversity and love. It has affected countless people and their lives, making it bigger than its author. Arguments from the other side of the coin on the matter state that engaging with the game gives Rowling cultural capital as she, if nothing else, still owns the IP.
An official staff communication from ResetEra on this matter, which was posted on the February 2021 thread, stated:
"The team has talked it over at length and as a result we've decided to implement a total ban on threads for promotional media for the game. This means there will be no threads for trailers or official announcements, no hype threads, no fluff pieces about its features. This functionally bans almost all threads leading up to release, unless there are major new developments about the controversy or something along those lines."
Explaining the decision further, it continued:
"This is the first time we've done something like this and we consider this a very exceptional case. It's not just one bigoted game designer that made the difference here. JK Rowling's singular reach and influence, how closely that influence is tied to the Harry Potter IP, and what she chooses to do with that power, is a unique problem on top of this latest controversy."
Irrespective of which side one's opinion lies on the matter, this is a sensitive issue that is unlikely to be quickly resolved.
Hogwarts Legacy is penciled in to be released during the Holiday period of 2022. The title will be available for PlayStation5, PlayStation4, PlayStation4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC.