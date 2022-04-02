"Imagine the hypocrisy": Fans react to discussions regarding Hogwarts Legacy being banned on popular forum

The controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling and her problematic stance has spilt onto discussions regarding Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming RPG from Avalanche and Warner Bros. More than a year after it was first revealed back in September 2020, the game is officially slated to come out in 2022. To that end, fans were also treated to a dedicated State of Play last month.

Rowling's stance regarding trans issues has already made her a contentious topic in conversations regarding her IP, with many choosing to abstain from engaging with Harry Potter altogether. Now it turns out that something similar is also happening in the popular forum ResetEra.

The hypocrisy of Era. Yikes! Imagine the hypocrisy of Era saying "YOU MUST SUPPORT DEVS!" and then telling forum users to boycott a game and punish the game devs that put hard work into @HogwartsLegacy for years over JK's opinion. 🤷The hypocrisy of Era. Yikes! Imagine the hypocrisy of Era saying "YOU MUST SUPPORT DEVS!" and then telling forum users to boycott a game and punish the game devs that put hard work into @HogwartsLegacy for years over JK's opinion. 🤷 The hypocrisy of Era. Yikes!

Controversy over J.K. Rowling's beliefs is affecting discussions regarding Hogwarts Legacy

I'm sure Hogwarts Legacy will be a great game!



All threads that mention ANYTHING about the game is immediately locked and many times the people starting it are apparently banned?🤣 ResetEra has banned all talk about Hogwarts Legacy because of JK Rowling's opinion? 🤣I'm sure Hogwarts Legacy will be a great game!All threads that mention ANYTHING about the game is immediately locked and many times the people starting it are apparently banned?🤣 ResetEra has banned all talk about Hogwarts Legacy because of JK Rowling's opinion? 🤣I'm sure Hogwarts Legacy will be a great game! 😎All threads that mention ANYTHING about the game is immediately locked and many times the people starting it are apparently banned?🤣 https://t.co/hb77ujLlfT

@RoninRakurai's tweet contained two screenshots that showed discussions relating to Hogwarts Legacy has been banned and is being avoided on the popular platform ResetEra. The online forum decided against having threads on the game back in February last year after allegations against the lead designer who was associated with the title surfaced.

RoninRakurai "The Ghost" of Tsushima @RoninRakurai @UmarYusha3 Most of the thread has people saying "it's a great game.. but we can't talk about it" ... doesnt make sense to me. If you're on a game forum that's becoming an echo chamber trying to steer away from a game you'll enjoy, that's weird af lol @UmarYusha3 Most of the thread has people saying "it's a great game.. but we can't talk about it" ... doesnt make sense to me. If you're on a game forum that's becoming an echo chamber trying to steer away from a game you'll enjoy, that's weird af lol

For @RoninRakurai, this blanket ban on the matter has a tinge of hypocrisy because it essentially affects the developers of the game who have been pouring in their hard work over the years to perfect Hogwarts Legacy.

A number of people who want to play the game even though they do not support Rowling's opinion, wish to do so because they want to support the developers and their work.

The game will be great. It will sell many MILLIONS because most people love the franchise, even if they do disagree with Rowling and her opinion 🤷‍♂️



Their loss 🤭 @RoninRakurai Not surprising at allThe game will be great. It will sell many MILLIONS because most people love the franchise, even if they do disagree with Rowling and her opinion 🤷‍♂️Their loss 🤭 @RoninRakurai Not surprising at all 😩The game will be great. It will sell many MILLIONS because most people love the franchise, even if they do disagree with Rowling and her opinion 🤷‍♂️Their loss 🤭 https://t.co/uJc8oBP7v8

DJTsurugi @HarukoHoshiko hello, I am trans, I will be checking out and possibly even buying Hogwarts Legacy, Rowling has no creative input in the game and she should not be a reason for you to consider not checking it out. go show the devs some love and check out #HogwartsLegacy ~<3 hello, I am trans, I will be checking out and possibly even buying Hogwarts Legacy, Rowling has no creative input in the game and she should not be a reason for you to consider not checking it out. go show the devs some love and check out #HogwartsLegacy ~<3

For others, the world of Harry Potter has been one of diversity and love. It has affected countless people and their lives, making it bigger than its author. Arguments from the other side of the coin on the matter state that engaging with the game gives Rowling cultural capital as she, if nothing else, still owns the IP.

harley 🌸 @breadwitchery yes, streaming hogwarts legacy will empower jk rowling. yes, even if you fundraise while doing it. you're platforming the intellectual property of harry potter, which is where jkr gets her cultural capital. if you denounce jkr, please be consistent and don't promote her stuff. yes, streaming hogwarts legacy will empower jk rowling. yes, even if you fundraise while doing it. you're platforming the intellectual property of harry potter, which is where jkr gets her cultural capital. if you denounce jkr, please be consistent and don't promote her stuff.

Also, the more the game succeeds, the more future things will be created in her world, the more power she is given to harm @CauseImEd This! It’s not about whether or not she gets money from it, she trades on cultural relevancy and takes support for her work as support for her ideals.Also, the more the game succeeds, the more future things will be created in her world, the more power she is given to harm @breadwitchery @CauseImEd This! It’s not about whether or not she gets money from it, she trades on cultural relevancy and takes support for her work as support for her ideals.Also, the more the game succeeds, the more future things will be created in her world, the more power she is given to harm

Lloydy @LloydGriffiths1 @breadwitchery Have conflicting feelings on this. Don’t really want my money going to a TERF but then if it’s a really good game I want to support the game developers and their work. It’s said she has no involvement in the game but it’s still HP. @breadwitchery Have conflicting feelings on this. Don’t really want my money going to a TERF but then if it’s a really good game I want to support the game developers and their work. It’s said she has no involvement in the game but it’s still HP. 😞😞

An official staff communication from ResetEra on this matter, which was posted on the February 2021 thread, stated:

"The team has talked it over at length and as a result we've decided to implement a total ban on threads for promotional media for the game. This means there will be no threads for trailers or official announcements, no hype threads, no fluff pieces about its features. This functionally bans almost all threads leading up to release, unless there are major new developments about the controversy or something along those lines."

Explaining the decision further, it continued:

"This is the first time we've done something like this and we consider this a very exceptional case. It's not just one bigoted game designer that made the difference here. JK Rowling's singular reach and influence, how closely that influence is tied to the Harry Potter IP, and what she chooses to do with that power, is a unique problem on top of this latest controversy."

Irrespective of which side one's opinion lies on the matter, this is a sensitive issue that is unlikely to be quickly resolved.

Hogwarts Legacy is penciled in to be released during the Holiday period of 2022. The title will be available for PlayStation5, PlayStation4, PlayStation4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

