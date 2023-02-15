Hogwarts Legacy “Stuck under map/object” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Hogwarts Legacy’s February 14 patch aimed to fix a plethora of performance issues that the title was facing on both PC and Xbox Series X.

While glitches and system crash fixes were some of the biggest highlights of the update, there seem to be some lingering issues with the RPG. Fans of the Wizarding World are facing new problems with the game.

A system error that seems to have seeped through the cracks of the latest update is now causing players to get stuck under the map. This primarily happens when one moves through the door in Hogwarts and loads new instances or environments. When it occurs, the protagonist gets stuck below the map and is unable to move out of it in any way.

It is one of the more annoying issues to deal with currently, as there are no permanent solutions to it. Today’s guide goes over some temporary workarounds that could help you deal with the “Stuck under map” error in Hogwarts Legacy.

You can only temporarily fix the “Stuck under map/object” error in Hogwarts Legacy for now

While Avalanche Software is aware of the “Stuck under map/object” error in Hogwarts Legacy, it is yet to come up with a viable solution for the issue. Hence, players will have to wait for a permanent fix to be deployed.

In the meantime, players can use the following temporary methods of resolving the issue:

1) Restart the game

The developers have suggested that instead of continuing with the game and trying to make your Wizards escape after they are stuck below the map, you might want to restart the game.

It’s likely that your character will be stuck there indefinitely because of the glitch. Hence, the best solution is to restart the game and reload from the last checkpoint, refreshing all the environmental instances.

If the glitch is not allowing you to open the settings menu and quit the game, you will need to force shut it by pressing “Alt+F4”.

Chandler Wood @FinchStrife In the meantime, these may resolve:



- Quit game. Instead of continuing, select load game and load oldest autosave

- Move under the map to a different location where you may be able to pull up map and fast travel (East from Hogwarts to water has worked for some) In the meantime, these may resolve: - Quit game. Instead of continuing, select load game and load oldest autosave- Move under the map to a different location where you may be able to pull up map and fast travel (East from Hogwarts to water has worked for some)

2) Try finding a location that will let you open the map

It’s possible that even if you are stuck under the map in Hogwarts Legacy, moving around the area will eventually bring you to a spot where the game might allow you to open up the map.

If you are lucky enough to find a location that allows you to do it, you can use the Floo Powder system to fast travel to a different location.

Since doing so will reload the game and the environment, it’s highly likely that it will solve the map glitch for you.

3) Report all bugs

Chandler Wood @FinchStrife As always, please continue reporting any bugs and issues on bugs.hogwartslegacy.com to help our teams quickly track and resolve. As always, please continue reporting any bugs and issues on bugs.hogwartslegacy.com to help our teams quickly track and resolve.

If you are still facing the glitch after going through the above steps, the next best thing you can do is to report the bug and wait to hear back from Avalanche Software.

The devs are keeping a close eye on all performance issues that the platforms are facing with Hogwarts Legacy. They are more than likely to come up with a patch to fix this glitch in the coming weeks.

