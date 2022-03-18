Hogwarts Legacy trailer explained

The update gamers have been waiting for in regards to Hogwarts Legacy is finally here. Anticipated to be released in the holiday season of 2022, the game is chugging along full-steam with an amazing trailer that was just shown off at PlayStation's recent State of Play Event.

The 14 minute trailer had a lot of information to unpack inside of it. Here's what players can anticipate so far.

A breakdown of the official Hogwarts Legacy trailer

The trailer greeted fans with stunning visuals and an amazing soundtrack. Delving into everything, it was revealed that gamers will enter a world set in the late 1800s.

The game will revolve around players discovering themselves, as well as the world of Hogwarts, as they protect the school and everything they know from a potential goblin uprising. The keepers of Gringotts and dark wizards have allied, and trouble is afoot.

Creating a character and leaping into a world of magic

Gamers will enter the game as a fifth-year student, whom they can fully customize using the game's character creation to create the physical appearance they desire. They will then be sorted via the Sorting Hat into their designated house, where they will make friends and begin their studies at Hogwarts.

Players will be able to partake in classes as well as explore the campus

There are many fantastical locations both on and off the Hogwarts campus (Image via Hogwarts Legacy)

Gamers will soon find that they are behind in their studies at Hogwarts as they have joined as a later addition, and thus have quite a bit of catching up to do.

Amongst classes such as Herbology, Potions, and learning about fantastical beasts, players will have a full courseload. When not in their classes, however, gamers will be free to explore the campus to discover dungeons, lore and secret locations.

Grow as a student of magic in an ever-changing dynamic world

Gamers will be able to explore the world of Hogwarts and the lands beyond, by foot, or by flying on a broomstick. The game will feature a dynamic weather system that will change with seasons, so players will be able to explore the world all year round, with varying scenery and weather to match.

Forging friendships and unlocking facinating lore that goes with it

There are many new faces and friends to meet in the world of Harry Potter (Image via Hogwarts Legacy)

As fans progress through the storyline, they will learn a lot about Hogwarts and their new instructors and peers. As they move forward in their studies, their friendships and relationships will blossom, and they will be able to learn more about the various backgrounds of the students and friends they make along the way.

Hogwarts Legacy is due to release in holiday of 2022

The trailer listed an anticipated release time period for the 2022 holiday season. Gamers had been waiting since 2020 for this update trailer. It truly delivered some great gameplay footage, as well as answered some questions about what gamers can expect when the game becomes available late 2022.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan