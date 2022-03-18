Hogwarts Legacy trailer update released with new gameplay, mechanics, and story

The wait is finally over for fans of Hogwarts Legacy, as the new gameplay trailer was revealed today during PlayStation's State of Play. In the 14 minute trailer, fans were treated to the latest updates on character creation, story, mechanics, world, etc.

The clip is packed with so much content, and there's a lot to digest.

New Hogwarts Legacy trailer provides major updates

Players will be able to transport themselves into the world of Harry Potter as they begin their journey as fifth-year students at Hogwarts. The trailer showcased a bit of the character creation feature, where users can create their witch or wizard avatar to their heart's content.

Then, the Sorting Hat will assign them to a house, and gamers will be able to begin their epic journey from there.

Players of Hogwarts Legacy will be able to learn numerous schools of magic

During the day, users will attend various classes at Hogwarts and brush up on their magical abilities. From brewing potions to flying broomsticks and even a duel with another student, they will have a busy schedule.

It was also revealed that gamers get a late start and have lots of catching up to do. When they are not busy with their schoolwork, they will be free to explore the campus and the world around it.

During their free time, players will be able to explore the world of Hogwarts and beyond

Users can explore many fantastical locations, both within and outside of the campus of Hogwarts (Image via Hogwarts Legacy)

Taking place in the late 1800s, the scenery of the trailer was beautiful. With dynamic weather, gamers will be able to explore the campus and surrounding areas in multiple weather conditions and seasons, which can significantly change the appearance.

Places like dungeons and hidden rooms are also available to explore, and players will have to keep their wits and magic about them.

Users must stop a possible goblin uprising

During the trailer, it was revealed that there were reports of an uprising of the goblins, led by mighty Ranrok. It was also further stated that there may be an alliance of dark wizards who pledge their allegiance to these goblins.

Gamers will have to learn powerful spells and forge friendships with their peers to gain the required skills to overcome these powerful forces.

There is so much lore and more to be discovered

There seems to be a few ways players can travel in style outside of Hogwarts (Image via Hogwarts Legacy)

There is so much waiting for players to discover within the walls of Hogwarts and beyond. From fantastical beasts to spells, friendships, enemies, and special areas, they will have plenty to see and do.

According to the trailer, there is not much longer to wait for the game, as users can look forward to the anticipated release around the holiday season of 2022.

