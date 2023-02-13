Hogwarts Legacy "Twitch drops not working" error: Possible fixes and more

WB Games and Avalanche Games are hosting regular Twitch drops for their latest fantasy role-playing game, Hogwarts Legacy, allowing players to earn exclusive in-game rewards by watching eligible livestreams on the Twitch platform. Twitch drops for Hogwarts Legacy began on the very same day that the game went live for Deluxe Edition owners (early access), i.e., February 7, 2023 and will continue till February 24, 2023.

Claiming Twitch drops in-game is a fairly straightforward process, with players being able to redeem exclusive rewards by simply linking their Twitch account to their WB Games account. However, there have been quite a few reports from players who, despite having watched multiple livestreams, were unable to redeem their Twitch drop rewards in Hogwarts Legacy.

Here's a comprehensive troubleshooting guide to help players with the "Twitch drop not working" error, explore possible reasons for it, potential fixes, and more.

What are the possible reasons of the "Twitch drop not working" error?

There are various factors that can result in you not being able to access Twitch drop rewards in your game, from the accounts not being linked properly to failing to redeem the rewards from Twitch. You need to have an active email ID that you use for both your Twitch account as well as the WB account that's linked to both Twitch and Hogwarts Legacy.

Although quite rare, there's a small chance that server-side glitches can occur when you try to redeem the same rewards from multiple livestreams. While the rewards aren't anything too special, considering that they only include cosmetic items, they are still something that you might not want to miss out on, especially when they're provided for free.

How to fix the "Twitch drop not working" error in Hogwarts Legacy

If you find yourself not being able to redeem Twitch drops or don't see the cosmetics in your inventory even after claiming them in your Twitch account, try the following steps to troubleshoot the error:

Check that you’ve linked the correct WB Games account and Twitch account. Given that the process of claiming the Twitch drop rewards involves linking two separate accounts with one another, there are chances that you might linked a different WB Games account with Twitch.

You can check and change the linked accounts through either Twitch or WB Games' Accounts page.

It's vital that you make sure that you’re watching an eligible stream. An eligible stream of the game will have the tag “Drops Enabled.” You will also need to make sure that the stream you’re watching has the callout message at the top of the chat, or else your watch time might not register towards the drop’s progress.

It's also important that you only watch one "Drop Enabled" stream at a time. Having multiple “Drops Enabled” streams open can cause conflicts with your watch time and might not register towards the progress required for the Twitch drop reward.

Lastly, make sure that you have your PC or console connected to the internet while you redeem the Twitch drops in-game.

Once you ensure that everything has been done correctly, with you having your WB Games account linked to your Twitch account and having watched a "Drops Enabled" stream for the required amount of time to get the rewards, you should be able to redeem the in-game cosmetics that are available as Twitch drops for Hogwarts Legacy. You must also keep the game updated to the latest version and stay connected to the internet for the entirety of the process.

Hogwarts Legacy is now available for current-generation consoles, i.e., PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). Meanwhile, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game are scheduled to be released on April 4, 2023, with the Nintendo Switch version scheduled to come out on July 25, 2023.

