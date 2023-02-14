Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete Flight Test side quest

The Flight Test is one of the many flight-related side quests in Hogwarts Legacy. Although Quidditch isn't included in the title, you can still use your brooms to fly around and explore the area around the school. You will get access to brooms after completing Jackdaw's Rest questline, making navigation a whole lot easier.

Here's how you can initiate and complete the Flight Test side quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

The Flight Test side quest in Hogwarts Legacy brings out the Oliver Wood in every player

To trigger the Flight Test side quest, you must first complete Madam Kogawa's flying class in Hogwarts Legacy.

Once you have successfully completed the lesson, you must make your way to Hogsmeade and talk to Albie Weekes at Spintwitches Sporting Needs. You will be able to purchase your first broom here.

After you've purchased your brooms, Albie will ask you to head over to the Quidditch pitch in Hogwarts to try out some enhancements that he's been working on. He will also inform you that there's another student from Hogwarts, Imelda Reyes, who is currently using the abandoned Quidditch course to practice her flying skills.

Albie will ask you to see how your broom behaves and report back to him. He will also promise to give you a special price on the first broom upgrade. Once you accept this challenge, the Flight Test side quest will be triggered.

Once you've activated the quest, you must make your way to the Quidditch pitch and talk to Imelda Reyes in Hogwarts Legacy. After a brief conversation, Imelda will challenge you to beat her time on the Quidditch course.

When the race begins, you will have to fly through 22 rings within two minutes and 20 seconds. If it takes longer, you will have to restart the race.

After you've beaten Imelda's time, report back to her on the Quidditch pitch. After you're done talking to her, head to Spintwitches Sporting Needs and speak to Albie.

Once you return to Albie and speak to him, the Flight Test side quest will conclude. Although you won't get any substantial rewards for completing this quest, you will still receive 180 XP for completing the mission.

Tips to beat Imelda's time

Since this is the first time you will fly on a broom in Hogwarts Legacy, the challenge might be a bit difficult. There are a few things that you need to keep in mind while attempting to set a fast time on the track.

For every ring that you miss, you will receive a three-second penalty, so it's best to try and fly through each and every ring.

There are three yellow orbs that appear between two rings. These orbs denote the fastest line that you can take while going from one ring to another. If you manage to hit all three orbs, you'll receive a short speed boost. Since these orbs act as speed boosters, you shouldn't hit them at an angle lest they stray off the course.

That's everything you need to know about the Flight Test side quest in Hogwarts Legacy. The game is filled with many side quests for you to complete whenever you're bored with some of the main quests.

