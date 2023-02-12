Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete Gobs of Gobstones side quest

Hogwarts Legacy features tons of quests that fantasy fans can take up to experience the magic of the alluring castle and its surroundings.

Gobs of Gobstones is one of the side quests in Hogwarts Legacy — it’s an optional challenge that players can skip. However, fans of the wizarding world will be happy to spot some missing Gobstones and help Ravenclaw’s Zenobia Noke.

For those unaware, Gobstones is a fantastical game that is popular among the young population of Hogwarts. As its name suggests, it involves the use of Gobstone, which is infamous for spraying a smelly liquid at the losing player.

The Gobs of Gobstones side quest in Hogwarts Legacy will require players to explore the school and locate Gobstones that have been hidden to stop Zenobia from playing the divisive game. Let’s take a look at how you can complete the challenge and earn some XP and a Wand Handle in Hogwarts Legacy.

Everything you need to know about the Gobs of Gobstones side quest in Hogwarts Legacy

Gobs of Gobstones is one of the earliest objectives that players can complete in Hogwarts Legacy. To begin this side quest, players must visit The Astronomy Wing's Defense Against The Dark Arts Tower. You can also fast travel to this location using Floo Flames for convenience.

Find and talk to Zenobia Noke, who can be found asking for a senior student’s help near the courtyard of the tower. When approached, Zenobia will explain why she is not a favorite among Gobstones players. She will then mention how some Hogwarts students stole her Gobstones and hid them after losing to her.

Finally, Noke will urge you to help her find six hidden Gobstones. Don't worry — the stones are pretty easy to locate as they glow, and all you’ll need is the Accio spell to collect them one by one. Moreover, the mini-map will guide you and pinpoint a target area for every hidden Gobstone required to complete the quest.

A Gobstone (Image via WB Games)

Here are all the unexplored Gobstone locations in Hogwarts Legacy:

The game will help you locate the first Gobstone, which can be found near the place where you interacted with Zenobia. Follow the directions on the mini-map, or look on top of the walkway. As you climb up the stairs, you’ll find the second Gobstone resting on the wooden structure holding the house flags. The third Gobstone can be found on the Chandelier near the ladder, which can be found after climbing a few flights of stairs. The fourth Gobstone can be located in the Ravenclaw Tower. The fifth Gobstone will be available in the Trophy Room near a couple of Knights. The sixth and final Gobstone is also hidden in the Trophy Room next to a few vases.

It is not mandatory to collect the Gobstones in the order mentioned above. You can choose to grab the stones present in the Ravenclaw Tower or the Trophy Room before you return to the Defense Against The Dark Arts Tower and find the remaining stones.

Once you have all the stones, locate Zenobia Noke and talk to her again. She will ask you to return her Gobstones.

Regardless of the dialogue choices you make, you’ll complete the Gobs of Gobstones side quest in Hogwarts Legacy at the end of the conversation and receive the associated rewards.

Poll : 0 votes