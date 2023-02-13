Hogwarts Legacy is a recent title that features open-world adventuring and has grabbed the player base's attention. The fictional wizarding world of Hogwarts presents various missions like the Ollivander’s Heirloom main quest.

The Ollivander’s Heirloom quest in Hogwarts Legacy provides players with a direct mission with the original character. This is the sixteenth mission in the main storyline that players need to complete to progress forward. The game's quests can sometimes be tricky, but the objectives remain straightforward.

Here is a step-by-step guide that players can use to complete the Ollivander’s Heirloom quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy Ollivander’s Heirloom quest complete walkthrough

Hogwarts Legacy allows players to experience the wizarding world with a fresh perspective. The title also allows players to create personalized characters and modify their visual traits.

The Ollivander’s Heirloom quest brings all players face-to-face with the very character renowned for providing wands to Hogwarts students. It is important to note that this mission is unlocked after players complete the Trials of Merlin main quest and require players to be at level five. This is also a Ravenclaw-exclusive main storyline quest.

Ollivander’s Heirloom

The quest info will provide players with a short description of the final objective that the Non-Playable Character (NPC) wants. Mr. Ollivander seeks out the player and presents them with the objective of finding a missing wand. The quest requires some detective work and diligent sweeping of the required areas.

Three objectives will be provided as soon as the player takes on Ollivander’s Heirloom quest. Depending on the choice of house, players will obtain different missions after this point.

Players can follow the below steps to navigate and complete the Ollivander’s Heirloom quest quickly.

Warp to Hogsmeade. Go to Ollivander’s wand shop. Players can make use of their charmed compass to navigate to the destination. Head inside the shop and click the interact button to start the mission. Warp to the Bell Tower Courtyard from the Bell Tower Wing. Navigate towards the destination and enter the Owlery. Proceed inside and go upstairs. This area has two sections- one with the ladder and the other above it. Perform the “Accio” spell on the perches and handles to reveal Jackdow statues. A few of the perches are located on top of the Owlery. Proceed to the next marker to interact with a darker Jackdow Statue. Place these collected statues on their perches. This will trigger a cutscene where Richard Jackdow promises to show the location of Olliavander’s heirloom wand.

It is a simple mission but requires keen observation to not miss any of the Jackdow statues. Completing this main quest will unlock and lead players to other missions, which will help progress the storyline further.

Various missions and side quests in Hogwarts Legacy can keep the player base entertained. The ability to create and customize your own characters and wands introduces the presence of a personal touch and makes the title immersive. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more quest walkthroughs.

