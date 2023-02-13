Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete Prisoner of Love quest

The Prisoner of Love quest in Hogwarts Legacy is one of the four house-specific quests the title offers. Being a house-specific quest, it will only be available to one house.

Now, this quest serves as a slight detour and features interactions with characters that players might not be able to interact with unless they've met a particular requirement. With that said, here's how players can acquire this quest and subsequently complete it in Hogwarts Legacy.

The Prisoner of Love quest in Hogwarts Legacy takes players on a short trip to Azkaban

To receive the Prisoner of Love quest, players will have to be a part of the Hufflepuff house. This quest revolves around solving the decades-old mystery of the death of a young boy.

The Prisoner of Love quest in Hogwarts Legacy starts when players receive a letter from Lenora Everleigh stating that Eldritch Diggory would like to speak to them. To find the portrait, here's where players will have to go:

Once you enter the Hufflepuff common room, Eldritch Diggory's portrait will be on the left wall. After interacting with the portrait, you will be instructed to go and speak to Helen Thistlewood in Upper Hogsfield.

When you get to Helen's cottage, the former Auror will tell you that a girl named Anne was wrongly convicted of the murder of a boy named Richard Jackdaw.

Anne is currently serving a life sentence in Azkaban and might contain some information about Richard's death.

Once this cutscene is over, Helen will take you to Azkaban. Some dementors will immediately corner you, but Helen will drive them away with her Patronus.

You will then talk to Anne about the death of Richard Jackdaw. She'll send you towards some ruins in Upper Hogsfield.

Helen will bring you back to Hogsfield, and you will have to follow the marker until you get to the ruins, as mentioned above.

Inside the ruins, you will come across a small puzzle. This puzzle revolves around pulling some silver handles in a particular sequence. If you activate the wrong handle, the entire puzzle will reset, and you will have to start from the beginning.

To make this puzzle easier, cast Revelio first. This should reveal the handles you need to pull. Then cast Accio on these puzzles.

If you manage to activate the right ones, a door will open.

Inside this door, you will find a pedestal with a scroll of paper on it.

The moment players leave this cave, they'll come across the ghost of Richard Jackdaw in Hogwarts Legacy. After a brief discussion, the ghost will head to Helen to discuss a few details with her. He also expresses his wish to clear Anne's name and potentially get her released from Azkaban.

Richard will also tell the player that their body is hidden somewhere in the Forbidden Forest and might contain the papers they've been looking for. This concludes the Prisoner of Love quest in Hogwarts Legacy and triggers the starting sequence for the quest known as Jackdaw's Rest.

