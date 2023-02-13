Hogwarts Legacy has players embarking on a magical role-playing adventure through the castle grounds of Hogwarts and several other iconic locations, such as Hogsmeade.

As an RPG title, players can naturally expect the game to deliver a ton of quests to progressively unlock through the single-player campaign, which Hogwarts Legacy does deliver upon. One such main story quest is “Scrope’s Last Hope,” which is available only if players are sorted into House Slytherin.

This quest is unlocked right after the events of “Trials of Merlin" and requires players to be at least level five before attempting it.

Note: Spoilers for Hogwarts Legacy’s campaign will follow. Discretion is advisable.

Scrope’s Last Hope is a Slytherin exclusive quest in Hogwarts Legacy

A detailed walkthrough of this fourteenth main story quest is described below:

Make your way to the courtyard fountain near the south exit of the castle to find the first Mysterious Note from Scrope.

Scrope's first note, near the courtyard fountain (Image via YouTube/Zelgraz)

As instructed by the letter, head to your next objective (as marked on the mini-map) to reach the opposite side of the bridge that leads southwest, away from the castle grounds.

The second note can be found next to the boulder right of the exit. Players must use Levioso and Accio to bring the nearby crate to the boulder.

Climb up the crate to acquire the second Mysterious Note.

Scrope's second note, atop the large boulder (Image via YouTube/Zelgraz)

Refer to your mini-map for the location of the third Mysterious Note. The objective marker will take you to the Pumpkin Patch.

Cast a basic attack spell on the pumpkins to destroy them and reveal the third and final note.

Scrope's third and final note, hidden inside a pumpkin (Image via YouTube/MrAlanC)

After reading the note, refer again to your mini-map to the northeast of the house to the water edge. Head to the marked spot.

Players will meet Scrope, and a cutscene will play out, following which they must investigate the Grotto up north.

Meeting up with Scrope (Image via YouTube/MrAlanC)

Make sure to steer clear or make short work of the Dugbogs in your path.

Follow the objective marker into a small cave. Traverse to the pedestal up front and press the buttons when prompted to offer up some toast and trigger a cutscene.

Placing the toast on the curious-looking pedestal (Image via YouTube/MrAlanC)

Shortly after, head through the newly opened passageway to find yourself in a curious room full of trinkets.

Collect the journal and engage in conversation with Richard Jackdaw to continue.

Meeting with Richard Jackdaw after collecting the journal (Image via YouTube/MrAlanC)

Head back to Scrope near the docks to tell him about the situation, ending the quest.

Breaking the unfortunate news to Scrope (Image via YouTube/MrAlanC)

Completing this quest in Hogwarts Legacy will reward players with 260 experience points for their efforts and unlock the subsequent quest, Jackdaw’s Rest.

Hogwarts Legacy was released on February 10, 2023, for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. Last-gen ports for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and Nintendo Switch port are currently in development. These are scheduled for release later this year.

