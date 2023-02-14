Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete Sweeping the Competition side quest

Flying around on their brooms across the magical world was one of the prime attractions of Hogwarts Legacy. It was pretty hyped up, and it had fans excited. However, many fans have voiced their disappointment regarding the absence of Quidditch in the final game product, some believe a DLC will come out in the future, and some quests involving the famous sport.

Sweeping the Competition side quest is a mission that can only be accessed once you've initially beaten Imelda Reyes' Hogwarts flying record. The quest involves unlocking significant upgrades and introducing other activities in Hogwarts Legacy.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to complete the Sweeping the Competition side quest.

Sweeping the Competition quest guide for Hogwarts Legacy

Character Level Requirement: Any

Rewards: Purchasable Broom Enhancement

XP Rewards: 180 XP

Immediately accomplishing this side quest is essential as it unlocks the Flying Broom enhancement in Hogwarts Legacy. Albie Weekes is a broom vendor in Hogsmeade who can help you complete the flying time trials. Talk to Albie, and he'll sell you his latest enhancement, the Flying Broom. After making the purchase, the vendor will ask for another favor. Albie will inform you about the next upgrade that he's working on. However, he can't complete the enhancement until you test out the most recently acquired broom improvement.

That said, Albie will ask you to experiment with the upgrade via another time trial. You'll have to beat another of Imelda Reyes' records to complete this quest.

Albie Weekes (Image via WB Games)

After accepting this task, you'll set out for a flying course near Irondale. The course will feel a bit different compared to the Quidditch field, considering that the time trial will take place around the mountains. Once you've arrived at your destination, speak with Imelda Reyes to participate in the time trial. Expect an arrogant greeting from her.

Imelda Reyes (Image via WB Games)

Imelda Reyes will be delighted to hear that there's finally some real competition after her record. Like in the first trial, you'll need to beat her achievement to complete the quest. Imelda's best time for this course is 2:26.22 minutes. Beating her time even by just a second is enough to finish the task. You'll have to go through 20 rings within the time frame to beat the time trial successfully.

You will then talk to Imelda after topping her record time. In typical Slytherin fashion, she will still be unimpressed by your accomplishments. She'll give out a simple compliment on the improvements she noticed you've made. After a brief conversation with Imelda, she'll end by mentioning another course located on the south coast where she still holds the record for the best time.

Flying Broom (Image via WB Games)

You'll then head back to Hogsmeade and tell Albie Weekes about your latest achievement. Albie will be delighted to hear how his broom enhancement helped sweep the competition. The broom vendor will then promise another upgrade for you to come back to later on in Hogwarts Legacy.

There are loads of flying courses to race in Hogwarts Legacy. As fun as adventuring, exploring, and fighting sounds, it's a nice change of pace to stroll in the air with a flying broom.

Hogwarts Legacy is available on PS5, PC, and Xbox X|S.

