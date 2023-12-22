Honkai Impact 3rd free codes and steps to redeem (December 2023)

Honkai Impact 3rd is a gacha game featuring Valkyries as playable characters. They wear battlesuits, equip weapons, and Stigmata to fight against enemies. You can upgrade their suits, weapons, in-game level, and more using coins, Asterite, and more to make them more robust fighters. New battlesuits, weapons, and Stigmata can be obtained from the in-game gacha using Crystals.

Like other RPGs, you can grind for the items or purchase them at the in-app store. Such methods require investing money and time. This article helps you get in-game items for free in December 2023. It lists all active codes you can use for freebies and a step-by-step guide to redeem them.

Get free Crystals, Asterite, and more using the given Honkai Impact 3rd codes for December 2023

Tap the Account button to enter code redemption menu. (Image via miHoYo)

As of this writing, four active Honkai Impact 3rd codes provide free in-game items, such as Coins, Crystals, Asterite, Herrscher of Human Ego Trial Card, and more. Two codes are valid for global servers and the remaining for SEA (South East Asia). Below is the list of all codes for both servers:

Global Servers

1) Redeem code: HONKAI23

Reward items

9,999 Coins

1 Herrscher of Human Ego Trial Card

1 Starless Rift

2) Redeem code: YATTASENTI

Reward items

30 Crystals

2888 Asterite

1 SSS Trial Card Option

SEA Servers

1) Redeem code: GAPBHMAPGVJY

Reward items

100 Crystals

2) Redeem code: 9T7BY5APZDJL

Reward items

100 Crystals

Needless to say, the above Honkai Impact codes expire after a certain period. Therefore, redeem them as soon as possible to get free in-game items successfully. Additionally, you can use any particular code only once to claim freebies.

Method to redeem Honkai Impact 3rd codes

The developers at miHoYo have provided an in-game method to redeem the codes. It’s straightforward and takes a couple of minutes to claim freebies. Follow the below-listed steps to extract free items from the codes:

Launch the game on your device and let it load all resources.

Enter the Main Screen and tap your Player ID at the top left.

A window opens with a bunch of buttons on the right side.

Select the Account button.

Copy-paste the codes from the above list or type them into the Exchange Rewards box.

Click Get at the end of the box to claim freebies.

Expired Honkai Impact codes for December 2023

As mentioned above, the codes expire after a certain period. They do not provide freebies upon redemption. Here is the list of all codes that no longer provide freebies in this mobile gacha title:

STARBOUND

LUNA888

REDMOON

REBIRTH

CRIMSONLOVE

MIRACLE

ANNIVERSARY

CELEBRATION

FUTURE

VERSEELE

MAGICALGIRL

RHYTHMOFLIFE

SHIGURE

KIRANOW

STARDANCE

AIDE0017

ASHKJHDU

SUSANNAH

NEWCHAP

NABOBESS

WA7SXW3PJQGK

FA7SZQJR43KY

PAPAFFJN29Y7

PTPAZ9J8532C

4TNTH92Q52GQ

5SPTFE372QHX

7BNTWWJPJRGT

RT7TZRJQLKZL

VAPTEF37K9XP

UB6AHQJR43GY

ICHLIEBEDICH

VERKIANA

MKFINAL

MEONHONKAIANNI2

MEONHONKAIANNI

TOTHEFUTURE

HAPPYHONKAIANNI

BRONYA321

TRUTH63

TRUTH

2TNBFZQZ59SB

KS7AHQKR52EC

HYPRN62AI

AICHAN010

SUPERAI

JHSGFDSVV

NIGHTWALKERS

HTPAZRSUHT8U

MIDNIGHTCARNIVAL

That covers our Honkai Impact 3rd codes and a guide to redeem them for December 2023.

