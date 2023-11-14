Honkai Impact 3rd tier list (November 2023)

Honkai Impact 3rd, a gacha game by miHoYo, features hack-and-slash combat in its RPG gameplay. You collect characters known as Valkyries and equip them with their respective battlesuits. Each Valkyrie has one of these weapons: Pistols, Katanas, Cannons, Crosses, Greatswords, Charkams, and more. The game also features multiple modes like Story, Abyss, Co-op Raid, and Memorial Arena.

With over 20 Valkyries and 100 battlesuits, you create a team of three Valkyries and control them interchangeably. The vast number of choices might overwhelm you in deciding which to obtain, use, and upgrade. This article offers a complete Honkai Impact 3rd tier list to help you build a winning squad for an easy in-game journey in November 2023.

Misteln Scharia with Dreamweaver tops the Honkai Impact 3rd tier list for November 2023

Honkai Impact 3rd tier list ranks all playable Valkyries with their respective battlesuits into SS, S, A, and B tiers. Like other miHoYo titles’ tier lists, S-tier Valkyries are the most potent in the current meta. On the other hand, the C tier lists the worst fighters that provide little to no utility on the battlefield.

Below is the complete tier list of Honkai Impact 3rd for November 2023.

SS-tier

Murata Himeko with Vermillion Knight Eclipse battlesuit. (Image via miHoYo)

Valkyries with battlesuits in SS tier are dependable in any situation. You can use them in any game mode and emerge victorious. Upgrade their weapons and equipment, making them more robust Honkai Impact 3rd Valkyries.

Misteln Schariac with battlesuit Dreamweaver

Bronya Zaychik with battlesuit Herrscher of Truth

Durandal with battlesuit Bright Knight Excelsis

Durandal with battlesuit Palatinus Equinox

Kiana Kaslana with battlesuit Herrscher of the Void

Kiana Kaslana with battlesuit Herrscher of Flamescion

Kiana Kaslana with battlesuit Herrscher of Finality

Raiden Mei with battlesuit Herrscher of Origin

Raiden Mei with battlesuit Herrscher of Thunder

Bronya Zaychik with battlesuit Herrscher of Reason

Bronya Zaychik with battlesuit Haxxor Bunny

Bronya Zaychik with battlesuit Silverwing N-EX

Murata Himeko with battlesuit Vermillion Knight: Eclipse

Seele Vollerei with battlesuit Stygian Nymph

Seele Vollerei with battlesuit Starchasm Nyx

Seele with battlesuit Herrscher of Rebirth

Durandal with battlesuit Dea Anchora

Fu Hua with battlesuit Azure Empyrea

Fu Hua with battlesuit Herrscher of Sentience

Rozaliya Olenyeva with battlesuit Fervent Tempo

Rita Rossweisse with battlesuit Fallen Rosemary

Elysia with battlesuit Herrscher of Human Ego

S-tier

Rita with Argent Knights: Artemis battlesuit in Honkai Impact 3rd. (Image via miHoYo)

Honkai Impact 3rd S-tier units are less potent than SS, but upgrading makes them equally powerful. Valkyries in this tier are the best options if you lack SS-tier ones. They help you clear most content but might face difficulties in some end-game content of this mobile action title.

Ai Hyperion with battlesuit Chrono Navi

Kallen Kaslana with battlesuit Sixth Serenade

Kiana Kaslana with battlesuit White Knight Moonlight

Kiana Kaslana with battlesuit Void Drifter

Lunar Vow with battlesuit Crimson Love

Shigure Kira with battlesuit Sugary Starburst

PROMETHEUS with battlesuit Terminal Aide 0017

Raiden Mei with battlesuit Lightning Empress

Raiden Mei with battlesuit Striker Fulminata

Raiden Mei with battlesuit Danzai Spectramancer

Murata Himeko with battlesuit Blood Rose

Theresa Apocalypse with battlesuit Celestial Hymn

Theresa Apocalypse with battlesuit Starlit Astrologos

Rita Rossweisse with battlesuit Umbral Rose

Rita Rossweisse with battlesuit Argent Knight Artemis

Rita Rossweisse with battlesuit Spina Astera

Rozaliya Olenyeva with battlesuit Molotov Cherry

Seele Vollerei with battlesuit Swallowtail Phantasm

Yae Sakura with battlesuit Heretic Miko

Fu Hua with battlesuit Seneschal

Yae Sakura with battlesuit Unforgotten Apostle

Yae Sakura with battlesuit Flame Sakitama

Yae Sakura with battlesuit Night Kasumi

Durandal with battlesuit Valkyrja Gloria

Fu Hua with battlesuit Shadow Knight Moonblade

Fu Hua with battlesuit Chi Ling (Phoenix)

Fu Hua with battlesuit Hawk of the Fog

Asuka Shikinami Langley with battlesuit Blazing Hope

Elysia with battlesuit Miss Pink Elf

A-tier

Raiden Mei with battlesuit Shadow Dance in Honkai Impact 3rd. (Image via miHoYo)

Valkyries and battlesuits with average battle prowess are in A tier. Although not as potent as SS or S-tier, you should not undermine them. They breeze you through early and mid-game content. However, you must upgrade them at every opportunity before including them in your Honkai Impact 3rd squad.

Sirin with battlesuit Miracle Magical Girl

Liliya Olenyeva with battlesuit Blueberry Blitz

Kallen Kaslana with battlesuit Sin Hunter

Kallen Kaslana with battlesuit Seigiwith battlesuitSou Imayoh

Kiana Kaslana with battlesuit White Comet

Kiana Kaslana with battlesuit Divine Pray

Kiana Kaslana with battlesuit Valkyrja Ranger

Raiden Mei with battlesuit Crimson Impulse

Bronya Zaychik with battlesuit Chariot

Bronya Zaychik with battlesuit Drive Kometa

Bronya Zaychik with battlesuit Snowy Sniper

Raiden Mei with battlesuit Shadow Dance

Raiden Mei with battlesuit Valkyrja Strike

Bronya Zaychik with battlesuit Dawn of Silver Wolf

Bronya Zaychik with battlesuit Black Nucleus

Murata Himeko with battlesuit Battle Storm

Murata Himeko with battlesuit Scarlet

Murata Himeko with battlesuit Valkyrie Triumph

Bronya Zaychik with battlesuit Yamabuki Armor

Bronya Zaychik with battlesuit Dimension Breaker

Murata Himeko with battlesuit Arctic Kriegsmesser

Theresa Apocalypse with battlesuit Sakuno Rondo

Theresa Apocalypse with battlesuit Bloodmoon Embrace

Rita Rossweisse with battlesuit Stalker Phantom Iron

Fu Hua with battlesuit Valkyrja Accipiter

Theresa Apocalypse with battlesuit Valkyrja Pledge

Theresa Apocalypse with battlesuit Violet Executer

Mobius with battlesuit Infinite Ouroboros

Natasha Cioara with battlesuit Midnight Absinthe

Fischl with battlesuit Prinzessin der Verurteilung!

B-tier

Eden with Golden Diva battlesuit in Honkai Impact 3rd. (Image via miHoYo)

The worst Honkai Impact 3rd units are in the B-tier and provide little to no utility. They are best suited for beginners of this mobile gacha title. Avoiding them and obtaining battlesuits that rank at SS, S, and A tier is a wiser and better option.

Griseo with battlesuit Starry Impression

Aponia with battlesuit Disciplinary Perdition

Carole Pepper with battlesuit Sweet ‘n’ Spicy

Eden with battlesuit Golden Diva

Susannah Manatt with battlesuit Valkyrie Quicksand

Li Sushang with battlesuit Jade Knight

Villwith battlesuitV with battlesuit Helical Contraption

Pardofelis with battlesuit Riverist Calico

miHoYo introduces new battlesuits or Valkyries with every Honkai Impact 3rd update. It causes a shift in the meta’s power and pushes the ranks of existing characters. Additionally, they buff or nerf old ones, which changes the tier list.