Honkai Impact 3rd tier list (November 2023)

Honkai Impact 3rd, a gacha game by miHoYo, features hack-and-slash combat in its RPG gameplay. You collect characters known as Valkyries and equip them with their respective battlesuits. Each Valkyrie has one of these weapons: Pistols, Katanas, Cannons, Crosses, Greatswords, Charkams, and more. The game also features multiple modes like Story, Abyss, Co-op Raid, and Memorial Arena.
With over 20 Valkyries and 100 battlesuits, you create a team of three Valkyries and control them interchangeably. The vast number of choices might overwhelm you in deciding which to obtain, use, and upgrade. This article offers a complete Honkai Impact 3rd tier list to help you build a winning squad for an easy in-game journey in November 2023.
Misteln Scharia with Dreamweaver tops the Honkai Impact 3rd tier list for November 2023
Honkai Impact 3rd tier list ranks all playable Valkyries with their respective battlesuits into SS, S, A, and B tiers. Like other miHoYo titles’ tier lists, S-tier Valkyries are the most potent in the current meta. On the other hand, the C tier lists the worst fighters that provide little to no utility on the battlefield.
Below is the complete tier list of Honkai Impact 3rd for November 2023.
SS-tier
Valkyries with battlesuits in SS tier are dependable in any situation. You can use them in any game mode and emerge victorious. Upgrade their weapons and equipment, making them more robust Honkai Impact 3rd Valkyries.
- Misteln Schariac with battlesuit Dreamweaver
- Bronya Zaychik with battlesuit Herrscher of Truth
- Durandal with battlesuit Bright Knight Excelsis
- Durandal with battlesuit Palatinus Equinox
- Kiana Kaslana with battlesuit Herrscher of the Void
- Kiana Kaslana with battlesuit Herrscher of Flamescion
- Kiana Kaslana with battlesuit Herrscher of Finality
- Raiden Mei with battlesuit Herrscher of Origin
- Raiden Mei with battlesuit Herrscher of Thunder
- Bronya Zaychik with battlesuit Herrscher of Reason
- Bronya Zaychik with battlesuit Haxxor Bunny
- Bronya Zaychik with battlesuit Silverwing N-EX
- Murata Himeko with battlesuit Vermillion Knight: Eclipse
- Seele Vollerei with battlesuit Stygian Nymph
- Seele Vollerei with battlesuit Starchasm Nyx
- Seele with battlesuit Herrscher of Rebirth
- Durandal with battlesuit Dea Anchora
- Fu Hua with battlesuit Azure Empyrea
- Fu Hua with battlesuit Herrscher of Sentience
- Rozaliya Olenyeva with battlesuit Fervent Tempo
- Rita Rossweisse with battlesuit Fallen Rosemary
- Elysia with battlesuit Herrscher of Human Ego
S-tier
Honkai Impact 3rd S-tier units are less potent than SS, but upgrading makes them equally powerful. Valkyries in this tier are the best options if you lack SS-tier ones. They help you clear most content but might face difficulties in some end-game content of this mobile action title.
- Ai Hyperion with battlesuit Chrono Navi
- Kallen Kaslana with battlesuit Sixth Serenade
- Kiana Kaslana with battlesuit White Knight Moonlight
- Kiana Kaslana with battlesuit Void Drifter
- Lunar Vow with battlesuit Crimson Love
- Shigure Kira with battlesuit Sugary Starburst
- PROMETHEUS with battlesuit Terminal Aide 0017
- Raiden Mei with battlesuit Lightning Empress
- Raiden Mei with battlesuit Striker Fulminata
- Raiden Mei with battlesuit Danzai Spectramancer
- Murata Himeko with battlesuit Blood Rose
- Theresa Apocalypse with battlesuit Celestial Hymn
- Theresa Apocalypse with battlesuit Starlit Astrologos
- Rita Rossweisse with battlesuit Umbral Rose
- Rita Rossweisse with battlesuit Argent Knight Artemis
- Rita Rossweisse with battlesuit Spina Astera
- Rozaliya Olenyeva with battlesuit Molotov Cherry
- Seele Vollerei with battlesuit Swallowtail Phantasm
- Yae Sakura with battlesuit Heretic Miko
- Fu Hua with battlesuit Seneschal
- Yae Sakura with battlesuit Unforgotten Apostle
- Yae Sakura with battlesuit Flame Sakitama
- Yae Sakura with battlesuit Night Kasumi
- Durandal with battlesuit Valkyrja Gloria
- Fu Hua with battlesuit Shadow Knight Moonblade
- Fu Hua with battlesuit Chi Ling (Phoenix)
- Fu Hua with battlesuit Hawk of the Fog
- Asuka Shikinami Langley with battlesuit Blazing Hope
- Elysia with battlesuit Miss Pink Elf
A-tier
Valkyries and battlesuits with average battle prowess are in A tier. Although not as potent as SS or S-tier, you should not undermine them. They breeze you through early and mid-game content. However, you must upgrade them at every opportunity before including them in your Honkai Impact 3rd squad.
- Sirin with battlesuit Miracle Magical Girl
- Liliya Olenyeva with battlesuit Blueberry Blitz
- Kallen Kaslana with battlesuit Sin Hunter
- Kallen Kaslana with battlesuit Seigiwith battlesuitSou Imayoh
- Kiana Kaslana with battlesuit White Comet
- Kiana Kaslana with battlesuit Divine Pray
- Kiana Kaslana with battlesuit Valkyrja Ranger
- Raiden Mei with battlesuit Crimson Impulse
- Bronya Zaychik with battlesuit Chariot
- Bronya Zaychik with battlesuit Drive Kometa
- Bronya Zaychik with battlesuit Snowy Sniper
- Raiden Mei with battlesuit Shadow Dance
- Raiden Mei with battlesuit Valkyrja Strike
- Bronya Zaychik with battlesuit Dawn of Silver Wolf
- Bronya Zaychik with battlesuit Black Nucleus
- Murata Himeko with battlesuit Battle Storm
- Murata Himeko with battlesuit Scarlet
- Murata Himeko with battlesuit Valkyrie Triumph
- Bronya Zaychik with battlesuit Yamabuki Armor
- Bronya Zaychik with battlesuit Dimension Breaker
- Murata Himeko with battlesuit Arctic Kriegsmesser
- Theresa Apocalypse with battlesuit Sakuno Rondo
- Theresa Apocalypse with battlesuit Bloodmoon Embrace
- Rita Rossweisse with battlesuit Stalker Phantom Iron
- Fu Hua with battlesuit Valkyrja Accipiter
- Theresa Apocalypse with battlesuit Valkyrja Pledge
- Theresa Apocalypse with battlesuit Violet Executer
- Mobius with battlesuit Infinite Ouroboros
- Natasha Cioara with battlesuit Midnight Absinthe
- Fischl with battlesuit Prinzessin der Verurteilung!
B-tier
The worst Honkai Impact 3rd units are in the B-tier and provide little to no utility. They are best suited for beginners of this mobile gacha title. Avoiding them and obtaining battlesuits that rank at SS, S, and A tier is a wiser and better option.
- Griseo with battlesuit Starry Impression
- Aponia with battlesuit Disciplinary Perdition
- Carole Pepper with battlesuit Sweet ‘n’ Spicy
- Eden with battlesuit Golden Diva
- Susannah Manatt with battlesuit Valkyrie Quicksand
- Li Sushang with battlesuit Jade Knight
- Villwith battlesuitV with battlesuit Helical Contraption
- Pardofelis with battlesuit Riverist Calico
miHoYo introduces new battlesuits or Valkyries with every Honkai Impact 3rd update. It causes a shift in the meta’s power and pushes the ranks of existing characters. Additionally, they buff or nerf old ones, which changes the tier list.