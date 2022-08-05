Honkai Impact 3rd V5.9 update release date, time, and features

Honkai Impact 3rd will have its long-awaited maintenance arriving on August 11, adding one new S-rank battlesuit, the longest story chapter in the game's history, and multiple new events.

Any maintenance for the game always leads to high memory and internet consumption, so Captains should mark the date and time to ensure their data and memory are sufficient once the update arrives. This article will include the precise date and time for the next update maintenance and new features in Honkai Impact 3rd version 5.9.

Honkai Impact 3rd V5.9 release date, time, and countdown

The developer of Honkai Impact 3rd, HoYoverse, is the same company that developed the incredibly popular open-world gacha game, Genshin Impact. Honkai Impact 3rd will now get its well-deserved version 5.9 update on August 11 at 10.00 am (UTC +8).

It is important to note that the exact date released by the developers is August 11. On the other hand, the exact time has not been mentioned yet. However, all previous update maintenances have always been at 10.00 am (UTC+8) for the SEA server, so players can expect it to be the same for the version 5.9 maintenance.

For easier guidance, Captains can check out the countdown below for the exact time remaining for the next maintenance update.

New features in Honkai Impact 3rd Version 5.9

1) New Battlesuit

A S-rank battlesuit, 'Helical Contraption,' or easily known as Vill-V, will be available in the game after the version 5.9 update. Captains can attempt to wish for her in the Supply Banner using the limited currency Crystals.

Vill-V is a Fire DPS Valkyrie, setting the stage on fire using her trusty turrets and chariots, while obliterating enemies in front of her. Like any other character, her signature weapon and stigmata will also be released in the same version.

2) New Story Chapter

Mei and Pardofelis in the previous story chapter (Image via HoYoverse)

The Elysian Realm has been the focus of the previous Story Chapters, and the next story may be the peak of the chapter. With a promise of 3 to 4 hours of gameplay by the developers, the new chapter will introduce players to the 13th Herrscher and Herrscher of Corruption.

Additionally, there will also be multiple new areas on the Open World map, where tons of treasure chests and challenges await.

3) New Outifts and Event

Elysia's new summer outfit as a reward from the event (Image via HoYoverse)

Four new summer outfits have been introduced in version 5.9, featuring Elysia, Pardofelis, Mobius, and Sakura. Each of them is styled in summer swimsuits, aligned with the new event where all 13 Flame-Chasers embark on a holiday vacation to an island.

By completing the event and clearing the event stages, Captains can obtain Miss Pink Elf's new outfit, Energy Devices, Crystals, and other rewards.

Crystals are a limited currency in Honkai Impact 3rd, similar to Primogems for Genshin Impact, and the 5.9 update is a great time to farm the said currency again as new events and story quests will reward players with an abundance of Crystals.

