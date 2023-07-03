Honkai Star Rail 1.1 Erudition characters tier list

The Erudition Path in Honkai Star Rail boasts powerful units that are capable of tackling the game's challenging content. Although the majority of them lack single-target abilities, they make up for it with their predominant AoE damage output. With the right team setup, they can be a major threat to grouped enemies, as their movesets often include interesting follow-up attack mechanics.

Players are likely to wonder about the ranking of every Erudition character, as they are some of the most popular individuals in Honkai Star Rail. This article arranges them in a tier list based on their overall combat effectiveness and team role across the endgame content of version 1.1.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer.

Every Erudition character in Honkai Star Rail 1.1 arranged in a tier list

Erudition character tier list in Honkai Star Rail 1.1 (Image via Sportskeeda and Tiermaker)

As mentioned earlier, this tier list covers every aspect of the Erudition characters and aligns them with the current meta of Honkai Star Rail. It is worth noting that the arrangement is showcased strictly for educational purposes, and players might get different results based on their usage.

Furthermore, the tier list considers every unit without an Eidolon for fair judgment. It also provides a discrete argument for every character to justify their placement.

That said, Jing Yuan, Himeko, and other characters from the specified Path are categorized below into the SS, S, and A tiers.

SS-tier

Jing Yuan is the only SS-tier unit in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Only the best Erudition characters are placed in this tier, as they possess extremely powerful movesets that allow them to easily fit into the current Honkai Star Rail meta. They also excel in their dedicated role as an AoE DPS, allowing them to be used in multiple strong team setups.

Unfortunately, the game has limited characters, and Jingyuan is the only one that deserves this placement. He is the 5-star Arbiter General, possessing a loaded moveset that allows him to quickly debilitate grouped-up enemies.

Moreover, Jingyuan excels at single-target damage thanks to his Lightning Lord, which appears as a separate turn. The entity unloads all its attacks on a random opponent while providing decent AoE damage.

S-tier

Image featuring Himeko and Serval (Image via HoYoverse)

This tier is reserved for characters that are great at their respective roles but typically require a bit more support to be consistent with their damage output. They usually serve as a good alternative to the entities in the tier above.

The following Erudition units in Honkai Star Rail 1.1 are great options to use against multiple enemies.

Himeko

Serval

Himeko is currently the only other 5-star character that follows the specified path to access AoE abilities. She is extremely potent at cracking down enemy shields, especially after every Weakness Break, as it triggers a follow-up attack every time. She can also inflict substantial damage in a mono-Fire team setup.

On the contrary, Serval is an F2P 4-star character that is frequently used by players as a sub-DPS against enemies with Lightning weaknesses. She can inflict massive AoE damage and is fairly easy to build, thanks to her traces, which provide a CRIT Rate.

A-tier

Qingque and Herta get better with higher Eidolons (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail characters in this tier are typically situational and provide value only with higher Eidolons or as a substitute in the absence of better units.

Here is a list of characters that require a higher investment to be strong teammates in the late-game content.

Qingque

Herta

Qingque is the only accessible Quantum character in the game that can also rival some of the 5-star units in terms of damage output. However, she can burn through the Skill Point, rendering her difficult to build teams around.

Herta is another character that players can acquire for free by completing the Simulated Universe. Although she can easily bust down an enemy's toughness, her overall damage output is low compared to other 4-star units.

