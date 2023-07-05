Honkai Star Rail 1.1 Imaginary characters tier list

As of patch 1.1 of Honkai Star Rail, only three Imaginary characters are in the game. When an Imaginary character inflicts a Weakness Break on an enemy character, they get Imprisoned. The enemy will take damage from the Weakness Break, and due to Imprisonment, they'll have their action speed delayed and SPD reduced. This makes Imaginary characters very desirable for team compositions.

Honkai Star Rail is a turn-based game that heavily relies on speed. Having the opportunity to reduce an enemy's speed can be highly advantageous. If your main characters possess sufficient speed, they can take two turns before the enemy launches their initial attack.

Imaginary characters tier list in Honkai Star Rails 1.1

All Imaginary characters in Honkai Star Rail as of patch 1.1 tier list (Image via TierMaker)

This tier list focuses on the Imaginary characters available in patch 1.1 in Honkai Star Rail. It's important to note that the tier placement of the characters will differ depending on the team composition they are used in.

SS-Tier

The characters in SS-Tier represent the best possible DPS or Support option in the game. They are viable in every team composition.

Luocha

Luocha is the best healer in Honkai Star Rail currently in patch 1.1 (Image via HoYoverse)

When Luocha uses his skill, he restores a target ally’s health by 40 percent of his ATK and an additional 200. He also gets a stack of Abyss Flower. This skill is automatically cast whenever an ally goes below 50% of their total health, with a cooldown of two turns. The auto-cast does not consume skill points.

Luocha’s Ultimate deals a percentage of his ATK as damage and removes one buff from all enemies. This grants Luocha an additional stack of Abyss Flower.

When Luocha gets two stacks of Abyss Flower, he consumes them and deploys a field against enemies. When any ally attacks an enemy in this field, they heal for a percentage of Luocha’s ATK plus slightly more. This effect lasts for two turns and is also dispelled when Luocha goes down.

S-Tier

Welt

Welt's splash art (Image via HoYoverse)

Welt can slow down an enemy and delay their action. His skill is a bounce-type attack that deals additional damage to two more random enemies. Due to his talent, Welt deals even more damage to any enemy that is already slow.

His Ultimate imprisons all enemies and damages them for one turn. Since Welt is an Imaginary character, he can already slow enemies with Weakness Break. This amplifies his potency in battle as enemies are constantly slowed.

Yukong

One of the best Imaginary support Yukong (Image via HoYoverse)

Yukong is a supporting character who can buff the ATK damage of her allies with her skill that generates two stacks of Roaring Bowstrings. When an ally attacks or uses a skill after she applies the buff, they'll deal bonus damage. Ultimates do not consume a stack of Yukong’s buff when used, but the damage bonus is still applied to them.

Her Ultimate ability, when used while having stacks of Roaring Bowstrings, grants allies bonus Crit Rate and Damage. This allows her to be a great addition to any team that benefits from Crits.

